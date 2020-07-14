Sweetwater Heights Apartments

Lease Length: 6-12 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $0-$200
Move-in Fees: $109
Additional: Renter's insurance required, If not Renter's Insurance, they need to have Liability Insurance
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30 for one, $50 for two
restrictions: aggressive breeds, 65lbs
Parking Details: Open parking lot.
Storage Details: Select few units ($25)