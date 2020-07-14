Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse playground

Conveniently located in Rock Springs, you will find that Sweetwater Heights Apartments is located near major employers, shopping, dining and minutes from Downtown Rock Springs. Sweetwater Heights Apartments offer Eco Friendly Parking. At Sweetwater heights our spacious and unique two bedroom floor plan was designed with you in mind. We are confident that your apartment will feel like home. Oversized walk in closets, bistro sized balconies, king size bedrooms, and a 10ft tall closet are just a few of the amazing features at your fingertips. Our kitchen bar is a Thanksgiving feast waiting to happen. Our highly responsive team takes pride in ensuring the comfort of our resident's apartment experience. Sweetwater Heights Apartments offers mountain views! Our clubhouse is a great gathering place to play a little pool or air hockey. Or, maybe you would rather try your luck at horseshoes. You can stay fit in our fitness center. Stop in today at our community to choose your new home, the search is over.