Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

Sweetwater Heights Apartments

2160 Century Blvd · (256) 804-0278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2160 Century Blvd, Rock Springs, WY 82901

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 56-305 · Avail. now

$599

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 52-108 · Avail. Jul 24

$599

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 58-208 · Avail. Aug 14

$599

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sweetwater Heights Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
playground
Conveniently located in Rock Springs, you will find that Sweetwater Heights Apartments is located near major employers, shopping, dining and minutes from Downtown Rock Springs. Sweetwater Heights Apartments offer Eco Friendly Parking. At Sweetwater heights our spacious and unique two bedroom floor plan was designed with you in mind. We are confident that your apartment will feel like home. Oversized walk in closets, bistro sized balconies, king size bedrooms, and a 10ft tall closet are just a few of the amazing features at your fingertips. Our kitchen bar is a Thanksgiving feast waiting to happen. Our highly responsive team takes pride in ensuring the comfort of our resident's apartment experience. Sweetwater Heights Apartments offers mountain views! Our clubhouse is a great gathering place to play a little pool or air hockey. Or, maybe you would rather try your luck at horseshoes. You can stay fit in our fitness center. Stop in today at our community to choose your new home, the search is over.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $0-$200
Move-in Fees: $109
Additional: Renter's insurance required, If not Renter's Insurance, they need to have Liability Insurance
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30 for one, $50 for two
restrictions: aggressive breeds, 65lbs
Parking Details: Open parking lot.
Storage Details: Select few units ($25)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sweetwater Heights Apartments have any available units?
Sweetwater Heights Apartments has 28 units available starting at $599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sweetwater Heights Apartments have?
Some of Sweetwater Heights Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sweetwater Heights Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sweetwater Heights Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sweetwater Heights Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sweetwater Heights Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sweetwater Heights Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sweetwater Heights Apartments offers parking.
Does Sweetwater Heights Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sweetwater Heights Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sweetwater Heights Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sweetwater Heights Apartments has a pool.
Does Sweetwater Heights Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sweetwater Heights Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sweetwater Heights Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sweetwater Heights Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Sweetwater Heights Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sweetwater Heights Apartments has units with air conditioning.
