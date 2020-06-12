/
13 Apartments for rent in Rawlins, WY📍
215 W. Spruce
215 West Spruce Street, Rawlins, WY
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
3182 sqft
215 W Spruce - Large spacious home located in the Historical Downtown District! This custom remodeled home as the perfect amount of old & new! 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Beautiful hardwood floors, newly remodeled spacious kitchen.
218 1st St.
218 1st St, Rawlins, WY
1 Bedroom
$950
218 1st street - Wonderful 1 bed 1 bath apartment with an extra sleeping area and bed. This unit is fully furnished with all of your furniture, dishes/small appliances, and linens. Has a shared yard area and laundry facilities.
222 E. Buffalo
222 East Buffalo Street, Rawlins, WY
2 Bedrooms
$700
222 E. Buffalo - Charming 2 bed 1 bath house. Fenced corner lot yard. Pets are ok with deposit. No smoking. Tenant pays utilities. Flexible lease terms available. (RLNE5806058)
221 W Spruce St
221 W Spruce St, Rawlins, WY
6 Bedrooms
$1,525
3912 sqft
6 bedroom, 5 bathroom victorian home
408 9th St
408 9th Street, Rawlins, WY
2 Bedrooms
$875
1086 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath home
614 Illinois St
614 Illinois Street, Rawlins, WY
2 Bedrooms
$800
816 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on large corner lot, Tenant pays utilities. Owner is open to a cat at the property. Dogs are negotiable. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on large corner lot, Tenant pays utilities. Owner is open to a cat at the property.
511 12th St
511 12th Street, Rawlins, WY
2 Bedrooms
$950
852 sqft
2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Laundry area includes washer and dryer, kitchen includes, range, refrigerator, and microwave. Formal dining area and living room. No smoking no pets. Storage Shed and fenced back yard included. Recently painted and new carpet!
2100 Dunphail
2100 Dunphail Street, Rawlins, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1924 sqft
Make yourself at home in this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car attached garage duplex. Fenced back yard. Pets negotiable; no cats. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home
116 7th Street
116 7th St, Rawlins, WY
1 Bedroom
$620
800 sqft
Welcome Home, this little brick beauty is a joy to live in. Unique is her middle name!! Featuring one sleep room one bathroom both down stairs, with an open living space on the main level. Partially furnished. Owner Pays all utilities.
1728 Coulson Pkwy
1728 Coulson Dr, Rawlins, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1822 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home
1455 Coulson Parkway
1455 Coulson Parkway, Rawlins, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2632 sqft
Contemporary Style home with Unique rounded entry gives a great introduction to this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with lots of extras, refinished hardwood floors upper level and new carpet.
315 W Spruce St
315 West Spruce Street, Rawlins, WY
Studio
$1,350
1475 sqft
Location location location! Wonderful office space on the corner of Spruce and 4th Street. 4 office with reception area.
2217 Mahoney Street - 1
2217 Mahoney Street, Rawlins, WY
Studio
$360
560 sqft
Secure lot for your RV, Camper, Boat or other outdoor storage needs! Rent is only $35.00 per month on a month to month term or $360 for a term of one year! 24 hour access to secured lot for just "a dollar a day"!