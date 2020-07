Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly clubhouse hot tub playground

Welcome to your new home at The Village at Silver Ridge Apartments in Rock Springs, WY! From the high class amenities, to the convenience of premier neighborhood shopping and entertainment, The Village at Silver Ridge is a luxury apartment community built around meeting your individual needs.The exquisite floor plans were designed and developed for your utmost comfort. Come home after a hard day's work to Rock Springs' finest, and enjoy the relaxing atmosphere that the Village at Silver Ridge has to offer.