449 FAULKNER AVENUE
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:52 AM

449 FAULKNER AVENUE

449 Faulkner Avenue · (304) 885-0772
Location

449 Faulkner Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25401

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in ready duplex located on the corner of Faulkner Ave and W South Street in Martinsburg. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath colonial is newly renovated. It features a nice front porch, spacious bedrooms; one with a sitting room, and one with a walk out porch, a half bath located right off of the kitchen and breakfast area, a mudroom with washer and dryer hook ups, and a sizeable fenced in backyard. Water, Sewer, and Trash are included in the rent. Pets are case by case basis. EHO.Please call or email Christine for a showing.Pets are case by case basis.EHO.Please complete the Rental Referral Agreement for commission disbursement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 FAULKNER AVENUE have any available units?
449 FAULKNER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martinsburg, WV.
What amenities does 449 FAULKNER AVENUE have?
Some of 449 FAULKNER AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 FAULKNER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
449 FAULKNER AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 FAULKNER AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 449 FAULKNER AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 449 FAULKNER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 449 FAULKNER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 449 FAULKNER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 FAULKNER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 FAULKNER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 449 FAULKNER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 449 FAULKNER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 449 FAULKNER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 449 FAULKNER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 449 FAULKNER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 449 FAULKNER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 449 FAULKNER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
