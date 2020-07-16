1601 Michigan Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4 bedroom, 1 bathroom open concept house on the North Side of Sheboygan. New carpet was recently installed along with updated kitchen appliances. Includes stove, fridge, basement with washer/dryer hookups and a 1.5 car garage.



An approved rental application is required for showings and lease signings.



To complete a rental application, view more properties or to find out more about our rental process, please visit www.vineandbranchwi.com today!



Thanks,



VINE & BRANCH MANAGEMENT, LLC



*off-street parking / garage



*no utilities included



*Tenant is responsible for lawn-care and snow removal.



*Pet Policy: One-time, non-refundable fee of $250 per pet. No additional monthly fees. No breed or weight restrictions.