1601 Michigan Avenue
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:53 AM

1601 Michigan Avenue

1601 Michigan Avenue · (920) 793-1444
Location

1601 Michigan Avenue, Sheboygan, WI 53081
Erie Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1595 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 1 bathroom open concept house on the North Side of Sheboygan. New carpet was recently installed along with updated kitchen appliances. Includes stove, fridge, basement with washer/dryer hookups and a 1.5 car garage.

An approved rental application is required for showings and lease signings.

To complete a rental application, view more properties or to find out more about our rental process, please visit www.vineandbranchwi.com today!

Thanks,

VINE & BRANCH MANAGEMENT, LLC

*off-street parking / garage

*no utilities included

*Tenant is responsible for lawn-care and snow removal.

*Pet Policy: One-time, non-refundable fee of $250 per pet. No additional monthly fees. No breed or weight restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
