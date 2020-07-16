1601 Michigan Avenue

Amenities
4 bedroom, 1 bathroom open concept house on the North Side of Sheboygan. New carpet was recently installed along with updated kitchen appliances. Includes stove, fridge, basement with washer/dryer hookups and a 1.5 car garage.
An approved rental application is required for showings and lease signings.
*off-street parking / garage
*no utilities included
*Tenant is responsible for lawn-care and snow removal.
*Pet Policy: One-time, non-refundable fee of $250 per pet. No additional monthly fees. No breed or weight restrictions.