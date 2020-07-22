/
sheboygan county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
12 Apartments for rent in Sheboygan County, WI📍
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 12:06 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Sheboygan
Garton Toy Factory
830 N Water St, Sheboygan, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$959
788 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garton Toy Factory apartment homes offer city and river views from the comfort of your new home.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Humboldt
2807 S 17th St
2807 South 17th Street, Sheboygan, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1164 sqft
Available 08/16/20 Cozy home, Great Location! -by schools & shopping - Property Id: 197470 Look no further! Super clean, Super cute home in friendly neighborhood!! Inside you'll be welcomed by the bright and airy livingroom and dining area with
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Field of Dreams
1528 North 35th St
1528 North 35th Street, Sheboygan, WI
2 Bedrooms
$800
898 sqft
Luxery 2 bedroom Apartment For Rent!! - Property Id: 10946 Very nice 2 Bedroom Apartment in a 4 plex building. Includes Air conditioner, Dishwasher, Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave. Washer / Dryer in Unit.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
919 Raymond Dr
919 Raymond Drive, Sheboygan Falls, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1420 sqft
Large 3 Bed, 2 Bath with Fireplace and Garage!! - Property Id: 313610 Spacious & private 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. Living room has patio doors to covered porch, dining area with patio door to deck. Large Master Suite. Rec room.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Fellowship
2236 North 29th Street
2236 North 29th Street, Sheboygan, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
**Fully fenced in backyard and hot tub*** Structure Type: House Number of Bedrooms: 3 Number of Bathrooms: 1 Utilities included with rent: None Utilities paid by tenant: All Utilities - Gas/Water/Electric.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
South Lake
1119 High Avenue
1119 High Avenue, Sheboygan, WI
3 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home on Sheboygan's south side.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Sheridan Park
1301 Jefferson - 608
1301 Jefferson Avenue, Sheboygan, WI
3 Bedrooms
$625
1186 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 bath upper duplex apartment. Recently updated with new windows, roof, and freshly painted. Unit includes kitchen, dining area, living room and additional outer room, stove, fridge, basement access with washer/dryer access.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Erie Hill
1601 Michigan Avenue
1601 Michigan Avenue, Sheboygan, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1595 sqft
4 bedroom, 1 bathroom open concept house on the North Side of Sheboygan. New carpet was recently installed along with updated kitchen appliances. Includes stove, fridge, basement with washer/dryer hookups and a 1.5 car garage.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Redwing
1508 Washington Avenue
1508 Washington Avenue, Sheboygan, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1413 sqft
This 5 Bedroom 1 bath single family home on Sheboygan's south side is located one block from South High School. Includes stove, fridge, washer/dryer hookups, newer appliances, new roof, all new windows, doors and cost efficient LED lighting.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
2 Units Available
Cast Iron II
655 Village Greenway, West Bend, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1177 sqft
Upscale living on the banks of the Milwaukee River in West Bend. Rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen, bocce ball court and firepit. Business center and car spa.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
3 Units Available
Cast Iron
611 Veterans Ave, West Bend, WI
Studio
$850
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1054 sqft
Retro-style industrial living in the historic West Bend Company factory on the shores of the Milwaukee River. Residents enjoy a club room, YMCA partnership privileges and concierge services including dry cleaning.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2135 Rainbow Lake Ln, Unit 118
2135 Rainbbow Lake Lane, West Bend, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Lower Condo - Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Lower Condo with 2 parking stalls in the underground garage. Private and secure entry.
Some of the colleges located in the Sheboygan County area include Carroll University, Wisconsin Lutheran College, Alverno College, Marquette University, and Medical College of Wisconsin. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Milwaukee, Waukesha, Brookfield, Wauwatosa, and West Allis have apartments for rent.
