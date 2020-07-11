3 Apartments for rent in Reedsburg, WI

/
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1042 8th Street - 1
1042 8th Street, Reedsburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$615
950 sqft
Cozy 2 bed, 1 Bath Apartment in a 4-Unit Complex. Washer/Dryer in Unit, Off-Street Parking, close to schools and shopping downtown Reedsburg. Located a few blocks from Main Street offering quick access to Hwy 33.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
152 8th St
152 8th Street, Reedsburg, WI
1 Bedroom
$775
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazingly spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Reedsburg. Great balcony/patio area, central air, central heat, beautifully updated bathroom, washer and dryer in unit, and nice yard for outdoor recreation.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
190 4th St
190 4th St, Reedsburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Clean 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in central location. Walking distance to middle school and city pool . Nice garage for one car, off street parking for two vehicles. Backyard area available for recreational purposes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Reedsburg area include Edgewood College, Herzing University-Madison, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison Area Technical College, and University of Wisconsin Colleges. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.