All apartments in Kenosha
Find more places like
Springs at Kenosha.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kenosha, WI
/
Springs at Kenosha
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:53 PM

Springs at Kenosha

Open Now until 6pm
12742 71st St · (262) 205-0259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get One Month Free On Select Floorplans! Move in by 7.17.20
Browse Similar Places
Kenosha
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12742 71st St, Kenosha, WI 53142

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 9101 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,149

Studio · 1 Bath · 553 sqft

Unit 5110 · Avail. now

$1,149

Studio · 1 Bath · 553 sqft

Unit 4101 · Avail. now

$1,149

Studio · 1 Bath · 553 sqft

See 22+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 614 · Avail. now

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 714 · Avail. now

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 1214 · Avail. now

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

See 58+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1109 · Avail. now

$1,706

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Unit 1011 · Avail. now

$1,741

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Unit 509 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,746

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

See 39+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5121 · Avail. now

$1,880

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1334 sqft

Unit 8121 · Avail. now

$1,880

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1334 sqft

Unit 9121 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,916

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1334 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Springs at Kenosha.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
coffee bar
hot tub
new construction
Nestled in the heart of Kenosha just off US Highway 50 and Interstate 94, Springs at Kenosha offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent. We have recently added several new buildings for a 2020 Phase II Addition. These 2020 buildings offer upgraded stainless steel finishes, stand-up showers, private yard options, and upgraded interiors. Come tour our apartment today and find your perfect home. With easy access to major highways and freeways, residents are within minutes of shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Find your new favorite restaurant at Daily Dose, Franks Diner, La Fe Cafe, or Ron's Place. After enjoying a nice meal, shop till you drop at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, Southport Plaza, or Regency Mall.Spend the day discovering local entertainment in your new neighborhood. Kenosha Dinosaur Discovery Museum, Tinseltown USA, the Bristol Renaissance Faire, and Deberge's Art Gallery are all located a short distance from Springs at Kenosha. Contact a ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $99 - 1 months rent -- Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
deposit: $350
Cats
deposit: $300

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Springs at Kenosha have any available units?
Springs at Kenosha has 136 units available starting at $1,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Springs at Kenosha have?
Some of Springs at Kenosha's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Springs at Kenosha currently offering any rent specials?
Springs at Kenosha is offering the following rent specials: Get One Month Free On Select Floorplans! Move in by 7.17.20
Is Springs at Kenosha pet-friendly?
Yes, Springs at Kenosha is pet friendly.
Does Springs at Kenosha offer parking?
Yes, Springs at Kenosha offers parking.
Does Springs at Kenosha have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Springs at Kenosha offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Springs at Kenosha have a pool?
Yes, Springs at Kenosha has a pool.
Does Springs at Kenosha have accessible units?
Yes, Springs at Kenosha has accessible units.
Does Springs at Kenosha have units with dishwashers?
No, Springs at Kenosha does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Springs at Kenosha have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Springs at Kenosha has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave
Kenosha, WI 53142
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street
Kenosha, WI 53144

Similar Pages

Kenosha 1 BedroomsKenosha Apartments with GarageKenosha Apartments with ParkingKenosha Dog Friendly ApartmentsKenosha Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILMilwaukee, WIEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILWauwatosa, WIPalatine, ILWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIElgin, ILGlenview, ILRacine, WIGreenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILFranklin, WINorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILShorewood, WISkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILWhitefish Bay, WIHoffman Estates, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Technical CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago