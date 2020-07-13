Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed coffee bar hot tub new construction

Nestled in the heart of Kenosha just off US Highway 50 and Interstate 94, Springs at Kenosha offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent. We have recently added several new buildings for a 2020 Phase II Addition. These 2020 buildings offer upgraded stainless steel finishes, stand-up showers, private yard options, and upgraded interiors. Come tour our apartment today and find your perfect home. With easy access to major highways and freeways, residents are within minutes of shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Find your new favorite restaurant at Daily Dose, Franks Diner, La Fe Cafe, or Ron's Place. After enjoying a nice meal, shop till you drop at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, Southport Plaza, or Regency Mall.Spend the day discovering local entertainment in your new neighborhood. Kenosha Dinosaur Discovery Museum, Tinseltown USA, the Bristol Renaissance Faire, and Deberge's Art Gallery are all located a short distance from Springs at Kenosha. Contact a ...