6230 53rd St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

**NO PETS, NO SMOKING, NOT APPROVED/QUALIFIED FOR HOUSING/SECTION 8**



Application is available at: bit.ly/eApplication

Feel free to schedule a showing at: bit.ly/53rd-Showing



IMPORTANT: Prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application, please, make sure that you meet the basic requirements listed below and that you are fine with the Lease Terms!!!



Near I-94, shopping, hospital, Great Schools and much more!

West of Green Bay Road in great area, this unit for rent is part of immaculate 2 unit side by side townhouse.



It has 2 bedrooms with 1.5 baths, over 1,000 sq. ft. of living space and separate, private basement with washer and dryer plus storage.



Included are: Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer.

Heating and Cooling: Forced air, Central, Gas

Parking: 2 car drive way next to the house or Off street parking



KEY LEASE TERMS:

* At least one (1) year lease.

* Tenant pays all utilities: gas, electric and water/sewer (separate meters).

* Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn care.



REQUIREMENTS:

* Rental Application + Pay Stubs + Credit Report + Background check required of all applicants (18+).

* Must have decent credit 620 or better

* Steady job history

* Minimum take home income must be at least $3,300 per month or $39K per year, with proof of income.

* Good verifiable rental history

* No Felonies

* No Evictions

* Security Deposit and 1st month rent due to move in.



SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, PLEASE! THANK YOU!