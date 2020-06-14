All apartments in Kenosha
Find more places like 6230 53rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kenosha, WI
/
6230 53rd St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:04 AM

6230 53rd St

6230 53rd Street · (262) 612-3599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kenosha
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

6230 53rd Street, Kenosha, WI 53144
Nash

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
**NO PETS, NO SMOKING, NOT APPROVED/QUALIFIED FOR HOUSING/SECTION 8**

Application is available at: bit.ly/eApplication
Feel free to schedule a showing at: bit.ly/53rd-Showing

IMPORTANT: Prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application, please, make sure that you meet the basic requirements listed below and that you are fine with the Lease Terms!!!

Near I-94, shopping, hospital, Great Schools and much more!
West of Green Bay Road in great area, this unit for rent is part of immaculate 2 unit side by side townhouse.

It has 2 bedrooms with 1.5 baths, over 1,000 sq. ft. of living space and separate, private basement with washer and dryer plus storage.

Included are: Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer.
Heating and Cooling: Forced air, Central, Gas
Parking: 2 car drive way next to the house or Off street parking

KEY LEASE TERMS:
* At least one (1) year lease.
* Tenant pays all utilities: gas, electric and water/sewer (separate meters).
* Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn care.

REQUIREMENTS:
* Rental Application + Pay Stubs + Credit Report + Background check required of all applicants (18+).
* Must have decent credit 620 or better
* Steady job history
* Minimum take home income must be at least $3,300 per month or $39K per year, with proof of income.
* Good verifiable rental history
* No Felonies
* No Evictions
* Security Deposit and 1st month rent due to move in.

SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, PLEASE! THANK YOU!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6230 53rd St have any available units?
6230 53rd St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6230 53rd St have?
Some of 6230 53rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6230 53rd St currently offering any rent specials?
6230 53rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6230 53rd St pet-friendly?
No, 6230 53rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kenosha.
Does 6230 53rd St offer parking?
Yes, 6230 53rd St does offer parking.
Does 6230 53rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6230 53rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6230 53rd St have a pool?
No, 6230 53rd St does not have a pool.
Does 6230 53rd St have accessible units?
No, 6230 53rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 6230 53rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6230 53rd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6230 53rd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6230 53rd St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6230 53rd St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave
Kenosha, WI 53142
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St
Kenosha, WI 53142
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street
Kenosha, WI 53144

Similar Pages

Kenosha 1 BedroomsKenosha 2 Bedrooms
Kenosha 3 BedroomsKenosha Apartments with Garage
Kenosha Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILMilwaukee, WIEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILWauwatosa, WI
Palatine, ILWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIElgin, ILGlenview, ILRacine, WIGreenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILFranklin, WI
Northbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILShorewood, WISkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILWhitefish Bay, WIHoffman Estates, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Technical CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity