6230 53rd St

Amenities
**NO PETS, NO SMOKING, NOT APPROVED/QUALIFIED FOR HOUSING/SECTION 8**
Application is available at: bit.ly/eApplication
Feel free to schedule a showing at: bit.ly/53rd-Showing
IMPORTANT: Prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application, please, make sure that you meet the basic requirements listed below and that you are fine with the Lease Terms!!!
Near I-94, shopping, hospital, Great Schools and much more!
West of Green Bay Road in great area, this unit for rent is part of immaculate 2 unit side by side townhouse.
It has 2 bedrooms with 1.5 baths, over 1,000 sq. ft. of living space and separate, private basement with washer and dryer plus storage.
Included are: Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer.
Heating and Cooling: Forced air, Central, Gas
Parking: 2 car drive way next to the house or Off street parking
KEY LEASE TERMS:
* At least one (1) year lease.
* Tenant pays all utilities: gas, electric and water/sewer (separate meters).
* Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn care.
REQUIREMENTS:
* Rental Application + Pay Stubs + Credit Report + Background check required of all applicants (18+).
* Must have decent credit 620 or better
* Steady job history
* Minimum take home income must be at least $3,300 per month or $39K per year, with proof of income.
* Good verifiable rental history
* No Felonies
* No Evictions
* Security Deposit and 1st month rent due to move in.
SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, PLEASE! THANK YOU!