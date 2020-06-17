5041 39th Avenue

Amenities
Newer Single Family Home! - Pssstttt.. New single family home arrived to the Kenosha Rental properties. Interested?? See more information below!
Beautiful newer ranch home. New flooring, new appliances (Stainless steel refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher), new washer and dryer, new faucets. Total luxury home! Enjoy the outside space; patio area, long driveway, garden area, fire pit (renters insurance required), two sheds for extra storage. Call for showings and get pre-qualified right over the phone or messenger.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5626685)