Kenosha, WI
5041 39th Avenue
Last updated April 9 2020 at 2:49 PM

5041 39th Avenue

5041 39th Avenue · (262) 653-9060
Location

5041 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144
Wilson

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5041 39th Avenue · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
dogs allowed
Newer Single Family Home! - Pssstttt.. New single family home arrived to the Kenosha Rental properties. Interested?? See more information below!

Beautiful newer ranch home. New flooring, new appliances (Stainless steel refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher), new washer and dryer, new faucets. Total luxury home! Enjoy the outside space; patio area, long driveway, garden area, fire pit (renters insurance required), two sheds for extra storage. Call for showings and get pre-qualified right over the phone or messenger.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5626685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

