5041 39th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly fire pit dogs allowed

Newer Single Family Home! - Pssstttt.. New single family home arrived to the Kenosha Rental properties. Interested?? See more information below!



Beautiful newer ranch home. New flooring, new appliances (Stainless steel refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher), new washer and dryer, new faucets. Total luxury home! Enjoy the outside space; patio area, long driveway, garden area, fire pit (renters insurance required), two sheds for extra storage. Call for showings and get pre-qualified right over the phone or messenger.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5626685)