All apartments in Kenosha
Find more places like 2018 62nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kenosha, WI
/
2018 62nd St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2018 62nd St

2018 62nd Street · (608) 446-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kenosha
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2018 62nd Street, Kenosha, WI 53143
Columbus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $925 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
accessible
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
2018 62nd St - Kenosha - Property Id: 285955

Kenosha - Lower Duplex - Contact our office for a free application - Turbo Tenant Applications are not monitored or accepted. Call our office at 262-358-9919. - Available July 1st 2020!

Freshly painted, clean 2-bedroom, 1 bath. Newly updated! Includes heat, water, trash and sewer. Tenants responsible for cooking gas and electric. Washer/dryer hook-up (if tenant has washer/dryer, $40/month to offset water and electricity). Wheelchair accessible. No-smoking in or on property. Occupancy limit of 4. Must have clean criminal background, no eviction filing in 5 years. Accepting housing assistance. Pets considered, with additional fees applied.

Rent $925/month $1200 security deposit
• Wheel chair accessible
• Washer/dryer hook up (additional cost)
• Occupancy limit of 4
• There is No Smoking in the home or on the property
• Must have clean criminal background, no eviction filing in 5 years
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285955
Property Id 285955

(RLNE5820292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 62nd St have any available units?
2018 62nd St has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2018 62nd St have?
Some of 2018 62nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 62nd St currently offering any rent specials?
2018 62nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 62nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2018 62nd St is pet friendly.
Does 2018 62nd St offer parking?
No, 2018 62nd St does not offer parking.
Does 2018 62nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2018 62nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 62nd St have a pool?
No, 2018 62nd St does not have a pool.
Does 2018 62nd St have accessible units?
Yes, 2018 62nd St has accessible units.
Does 2018 62nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2018 62nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2018 62nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2018 62nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2018 62nd St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street
Kenosha, WI 53144
Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave
Kenosha, WI 53142
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St
Kenosha, WI 53142

Similar Pages

Kenosha 1 BedroomsKenosha 2 Bedrooms
Kenosha 3 BedroomsKenosha Apartments with Garage
Kenosha Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILMilwaukee, WIEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILWauwatosa, WI
Palatine, ILWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIElgin, ILGlenview, ILRacine, WIGreenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILFranklin, WI
Northbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILShorewood, WISkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILWhitefish Bay, WIHoffman Estates, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Technical CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity