in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils accessible

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible

2018 62nd St - Kenosha - Property Id: 285955



Kenosha - Lower Duplex - Contact our office for a free application - Turbo Tenant Applications are not monitored or accepted. Call our office at 262-358-9919. - Available July 1st 2020!



Freshly painted, clean 2-bedroom, 1 bath. Newly updated! Includes heat, water, trash and sewer. Tenants responsible for cooking gas and electric. Washer/dryer hook-up (if tenant has washer/dryer, $40/month to offset water and electricity). Wheelchair accessible. No-smoking in or on property. Occupancy limit of 4. Must have clean criminal background, no eviction filing in 5 years. Accepting housing assistance. Pets considered, with additional fees applied.



Rent $925/month $1200 security deposit

• Wheel chair accessible

• Washer/dryer hook up (additional cost)

• Occupancy limit of 4

• There is No Smoking in the home or on the property

• Must have clean criminal background, no eviction filing in 5 years

