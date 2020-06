Amenities

pet friendly garage elevator internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage internet access

Lake Living in Downtown Kenosha! - Enjoy this gorgeous condominium in Kenosha's waterfront district. Steps away from Kenosha Farmer's Market, beaches, museums and more! This 2B 2B home fully furnished and equipped for turn key move in. Just bring your luggage and relax!



All utilities, maintenance and WiFi are included in your rent.



Includes 2 secure parking garage spaces with elevator perfect for Wisconsin winters.



(RLNE5808935)