395 Valley Commons

2 Level Townhouse - *Available June 1st* This 2 level townhouse is conveniently located in the Red Cedar Canyon development with quick access to Hwy 35 and I-94, close to shopping areas and has walking trails and parks nearby. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, gas fireplace, upper level laundry, large loft area, beautiful kitchen with a pantry, large master suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom, 2 car attached garage, large private patio and much more. The exterior is association maintained and includes lawn care and snow removal. Smoking is not permitted. No pets please. Tenant would be responsible for electricity, gas, water/sewer, and garbage/recycling.



Basic Requirements to Qualify:

Gross monthly income must be 3x's rent amount

Minimum credit score of 600 (co-signer required if under)

Stable employment

No history of eviction or other landlord issues

No pending bankruptcy

No disqualifying criminal history

Other qualifying factors do apply



This is a NO smoking property. This is NOT Section 8 approved. Full background and credit check required on all tenants over 18 years.



Showings are available Mon. Fri., 9 am 4 pm.

Showings are available Mon. Fri., 9 am 4 pm.



