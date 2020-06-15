All apartments in Hudson
395 Valley Commons

395 Valley Commons · (715) 629-9787
Location

395 Valley Commons, Hudson, WI 54016

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 395 Valley Commons · Avail. now

$1,875

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1730 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2 Level Townhouse - *Available June 1st* This 2 level townhouse is conveniently located in the Red Cedar Canyon development with quick access to Hwy 35 and I-94, close to shopping areas and has walking trails and parks nearby. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, gas fireplace, upper level laundry, large loft area, beautiful kitchen with a pantry, large master suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom, 2 car attached garage, large private patio and much more. The exterior is association maintained and includes lawn care and snow removal. Smoking is not permitted. No pets please. Tenant would be responsible for electricity, gas, water/sewer, and garbage/recycling.

Basic Requirements to Qualify:
Gross monthly income must be 3x's rent amount
Minimum credit score of 600 (co-signer required if under)
Stable employment
No history of eviction or other landlord issues
No pending bankruptcy
No disqualifying criminal history
Other qualifying factors do apply

This is a NO smoking property. This is NOT Section 8 approved. Full background and credit check required on all tenants over 18 years.

Showings are available Mon. Fri., 9 am 4 pm.
Contact us today to schedule a showing or visit www.Rent1234.com

(RLNE4708332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

