15195 Durant Dr. SE Available 07/20/20 • Pending Application • - This is a beautiful 4 bd, 2.5 ba, 3 car garage w/ approx. 2,650 SQ FT quality-built home that will take your breath away! Amazing floor plan with luxurious finishes that will surely impress you and your guest! This house offers a kitchen that is an entertainer’s heaven with stainless-steel appliances, designer paint/millwork, gorgeous hardwood flooring, huge island w/ additional sink, spacious dining area with outdoor access, open-floor plan to great room w/ gas fire place (blower installed), and gorgeous entry way. Upstairs you’ll find a royal master bedroom suite w/ French door entryway, gorgeous master fireplace w/TV mantel, coffered ceilings, huge open layout, dual walk-in closets, and breath-taking master bathroom w/ French door entry, and spacious soaking tub. The laundry room offers an upgraded front load washer and dryer and a washing station w/cabinet. The backyard is fully fenced with a built-in shed approx. 10 x 10 and installed sprinkler system. The water heater is upgraded to tankless. The home is equipped with Cooling or Air Conditioning.



Rent: $2,395.00

Security Deposit: $1,995.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



All pets are subject to approval. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



