Yelm, WA
15195 Durant Dr. SE
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

15195 Durant Dr. SE

15195 Durant Drive Southeast · (253) 537-6500
Location

15195 Durant Drive Southeast, Yelm, WA 98597

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15195 Durant Dr. SE · Avail. Jul 20

$2,395

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
15195 Durant Dr. SE Available 07/20/20 • Pending Application • - This is a beautiful 4 bd, 2.5 ba, 3 car garage w/ approx. 2,650 SQ FT quality-built home that will take your breath away! Amazing floor plan with luxurious finishes that will surely impress you and your guest! This house offers a kitchen that is an entertainer’s heaven with stainless-steel appliances, designer paint/millwork, gorgeous hardwood flooring, huge island w/ additional sink, spacious dining area with outdoor access, open-floor plan to great room w/ gas fire place (blower installed), and gorgeous entry way. Upstairs you’ll find a royal master bedroom suite w/ French door entryway, gorgeous master fireplace w/TV mantel, coffered ceilings, huge open layout, dual walk-in closets, and breath-taking master bathroom w/ French door entry, and spacious soaking tub. The laundry room offers an upgraded front load washer and dryer and a washing station w/cabinet. The backyard is fully fenced with a built-in shed approx. 10 x 10 and installed sprinkler system. The water heater is upgraded to tankless. The home is equipped with Cooling or Air Conditioning.

Rent: $2,395.00
Security Deposit: $1,995.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

All pets are subject to approval. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5827677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15195 Durant Dr. SE have any available units?
15195 Durant Dr. SE has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15195 Durant Dr. SE have?
Some of 15195 Durant Dr. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15195 Durant Dr. SE currently offering any rent specials?
15195 Durant Dr. SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15195 Durant Dr. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15195 Durant Dr. SE is pet friendly.
Does 15195 Durant Dr. SE offer parking?
Yes, 15195 Durant Dr. SE does offer parking.
Does 15195 Durant Dr. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15195 Durant Dr. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15195 Durant Dr. SE have a pool?
No, 15195 Durant Dr. SE does not have a pool.
Does 15195 Durant Dr. SE have accessible units?
No, 15195 Durant Dr. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 15195 Durant Dr. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15195 Durant Dr. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15195 Durant Dr. SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15195 Durant Dr. SE has units with air conditioning.
