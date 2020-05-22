24165 E. Greystone Lane

Amenities

In person tours can begin by May 11th using strict social-distancing protocol.



Beautiful executive estate in the prestigious sought after Woodway Highlands! Elegant architecture with special touches and tons of natural light throughout make living here a dream! The spacious design with a fantastic layout gives everyone their own space, yet wonderful places for all to come together flow. This is an entertainer's dream with wonderful neighbors on a quiet street. Main level includes gourmet chefs kitchen with granite counters, and island with seating and a 5-burner gas stove, stainless appliances, huge pantry, casual dining area, large two-story family room with gas fireplace and built-in bookcases, as well as a formal dining room with butlers pantry and formal living room with a 2nd fireplace. Also on the main level is a gigantic laundry room with an extra refrigerator, bathroom, and a library or guest suite with a 3/4 bath, walk-in closet, and glass French doors.



Two staircases lead to gorgeous 2nd level: serene master suite is set apart from the others: 3 spacious bedrooms (including a guest suite with 3/4 bath) and one with a built-in desk, a full bath, and the largest bonus room we've ever seen. Theres even a unique hobby or sewing room with built-in counters and cabinets with French doors and a solar tube for natural light! You'll enjoy lots of closets, wide hallways and stairs, and exceptional space everywhere. Beautifully landscape creates an oasis in this fenced, fully landscaped private yard with sprinkler system. The huge deck with a covered area is the perfect spot for your morning coffee, a glass of wine or barbecue while you and your guests enjoy the luxurious hot tub under the wisteria-covered arbor. Spacious 3-car garage& large driveway with a basketball hoop.



Walk to parks and play areas, 1.5 miles to the amazing Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 3.5 miles to Costco. Close to groceries, banks and shopping, including Aurora Village. About 3 miles to the neighboring quaint town of Edmonds and ferries, beaches, classic car shows, and festivals. Edmonds schools.



This home will not stay on the market long! You are going to love living here!



- Lease to August 31, 2021.

- Pet(s) possibly negotiable with $50/month pet rent and pet screening. Sorry, no cats, the owner is severely allergic.

-Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Security Deposit of $6,000 can be split across 2 months.

- Tenants will pay $200/month toward quarterly hot tub maintenance and yard care with existing vendors, any monthly maintenance needed for the hot tub will be the responsibility of the tenant.

- Administrative Fee of $250

- Furnace Filter Program $20/month (for 2 furnaces)

- Some existing furniture seen in pictures can stay with the home

- No smoking property, inside and out.

Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have had a FaceTime meeting with property in person a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent or have toured the property.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants. To view the virtual tour of this property, please click the following link:

https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/Komwy8dxRjeQgrvNd4yrqEYGl3A524z0



