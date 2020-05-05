Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage playground

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport fire pit on-site laundry parking playground garage

23834 113th Place West Available 05/08/20 Large Home in the Coveted Town of Woodway - Large home in the Edmonds community in quiet town of Woodway, Rustic playground and walking trail through the preserve are steps away - Wood floors, tons of built-in storage, 3 bdrms 2 bath upper level. Fireplace in living room. Beautifully landscaped fenced yard on upper level w/fire pit. 2 car garage on upper level. Sound/mountain views from your living room and large wrap around deck a bonus.



1500 sq ft MIL suite downstairs has 2 bdrms, 1 bath, laundry room with washer/dryer and a very spacious kitchen/living space w/fireplace. 2nd driveway and carport on lower level with huge private fenced yard, a grassy space for kids to play. Less than 2 miles to downtown Edmonds, 2 minutes to Shoreline.



**Pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit.**



**$200 Monthly Charge for Landscaping**



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Property Availability: 05/11



#642 www.rent253.com



(RLNE3734228)