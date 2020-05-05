All apartments in Woodway
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

23834 113th Place West

23834 113th Place West · No Longer Available
Location

23834 113th Place West, Woodway, WA 98020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
23834 113th Place West Available 05/08/20 Large Home in the Coveted Town of Woodway - Large home in the Edmonds community in quiet town of Woodway, Rustic playground and walking trail through the preserve are steps away - Wood floors, tons of built-in storage, 3 bdrms 2 bath upper level. Fireplace in living room. Beautifully landscaped fenced yard on upper level w/fire pit. 2 car garage on upper level. Sound/mountain views from your living room and large wrap around deck a bonus.

1500 sq ft MIL suite downstairs has 2 bdrms, 1 bath, laundry room with washer/dryer and a very spacious kitchen/living space w/fireplace. 2nd driveway and carport on lower level with huge private fenced yard, a grassy space for kids to play. Less than 2 miles to downtown Edmonds, 2 minutes to Shoreline.

**Pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit.**

**$200 Monthly Charge for Landscaping**

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: 05/11

#642 www.rent253.com

(RLNE3734228)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23834 113th Place West have any available units?
23834 113th Place West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodway, WA.
What amenities does 23834 113th Place West have?
Some of 23834 113th Place West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23834 113th Place West currently offering any rent specials?
23834 113th Place West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23834 113th Place West pet-friendly?
Yes, 23834 113th Place West is pet friendly.
Does 23834 113th Place West offer parking?
Yes, 23834 113th Place West offers parking.
Does 23834 113th Place West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23834 113th Place West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23834 113th Place West have a pool?
No, 23834 113th Place West does not have a pool.
Does 23834 113th Place West have accessible units?
No, 23834 113th Place West does not have accessible units.
Does 23834 113th Place West have units with dishwashers?
No, 23834 113th Place West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23834 113th Place West have units with air conditioning?
No, 23834 113th Place West does not have units with air conditioning.

