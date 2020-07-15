/
studio apartments
80 Studio Apartments for rent in Woodinville, WA
33 Units Available
Town Center
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,540
505 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
17 Units Available
Town Center
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,425
557 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
Results within 5 miles of Woodinville
9 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Ravello
16180 NE 80th St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,560
516 sqft
This community's amenities include bike storage, on-site laundry and a clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Heron Rookery and Redmond Square are both just minutes away.
8 Units Available
South Juanita
Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,584
551 sqft
Situated near the beach and within three miles of major shopping centers and Willow Run Golf complex, these units offer Euro-style living with pet spas, skyline views and wide plank floors.
9 Units Available
Totem Lake
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,420
425 sqft
With lush landscaping and a desirable location, Asbury Park Apartment Homes offer plenty of convenience for a modern lifestyle. Select an apartment in Kirkland, WA, that’s part of our community, and you won’t be disappointed.
14 Units Available
Totem Lake
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,525
460 sqft
The Vue offers newly renovated apartments in Kirkland, WA, that provide residents a beautiful retreat from the stresses of the city.
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
red160
16015 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,618
563 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled in a park-like setting. Units feature all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Extra storage space, air conditioning and patio. Game room, BBQ area, clubhouse and business center. Pet friendly.
21 Units Available
South Juanita
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,415
655 sqft
Overlooking Lake Washington, this chic apartment community offers the best in modern living with Studio, one and two-bedroom homes. Situating you in the center of the uniquely energetic and laid-back waterfront town of Kirkland.
3 Units Available
Moss Bay
The 101
101 Main St, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$2,041
613 sqft
Luxury apartments right near Kirkland Marina. Residents get access to a fire pit and barbecue area. Concierge service available. Within minutes of Peter Kirk Memorial Park. Close to I-405.
18 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Allez
8397 158th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,620
693 sqft
Modern apartment building by the Sammamish River in Downtown Redmond, near shops such as Macy's and REI. Amenities focus on health and sports, including a state-of-the-art workout center, bike bar and personal trainer sessions.
138 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,615
529 sqft
This brand new community of 300 studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes puts you at the nexus between excitement and tranquility.
17 Units Available
Sammamish Valley
Gates of Redmond
15325 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,380
506 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with many community features including a fitness center, sauna, playground, and basketball and tennis courts. Close to Regal Cinemas, Marymoor Park, and Redmond Town Center.
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,575
548 sqft
We are now offering self-guided and touchless tours by appointment only! Contact us to schedule your tour today!
15 Units Available
Finn Hill
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue, Bothell, WA
Studio
$1,545
519 sqft
98th Avenue is a brand new apartment community in Bothell, WA opening February 2020.
13 Units Available
South Juanita
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,785
480 sqft
Close to Juanita Beach Park, Juanita Bay, public transportation, Old Market Street Trail, Juanita Creek, Juanita Bay Montessori School. Amenities include an outdoor fireplace, fitness center, garage parking, patio area, onsite maintenance, clubhouse, courtyard, dark walnut cabinets, and walk-in closets.
150 Units Available
Finn Hill
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,615
463 sqft
FIND YOUR AURA Located at the center of Kirkland’s new Village at Totem Lake community, Aura Totem Lake is just steps away from the premiere shopping, dining and entertainment of the master-planned, 26-acre lifestyle development.
6 Units Available
North Rose Hill
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,500
580 sqft
Come home to relaxed, sophisticated living in a contemporary community at SK Apartments in Kirkland, WA. We offer an array of 1-bedroom floor plans including dual-bath options and those with a den.
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,447
530 sqft
Blocks from Anderson Park, Bear Creek Park and the shops at Redmond Town Center. Quiet community has bike storage and gym, welcomes dogs and cats. Apartments have washers and dryers.
9 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Elan Redmond Town Center
16325 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,625
525 sqft
Easy access to the Sammamish River Trail and Downtown Redmond. Urban living with spacious interiors and large windows with stunning views. Homes offer dens, washers and dryers, and quartz countertops.
9 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Heron Flats and Lofts
7662 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$2,050
646 sqft
Brand new luxury community with high ceilings, impressive kitchen features and lots of storage. In-home laundry with a spa-like bathroom. On-site grill and fire pit, media lounge, and shuffleboard. Stunning views.
54 Units Available
Central Houghton
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$2,075
569 sqft
Our LEED-Certified apartment community will offer the quintessential northwest lifestyle youve been waiting for.
56 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,520
531 sqft
Spread your wings at Blackbird, where elegant design meets optimal location amid the natural beauty of Downtown Redmond. Blackbird is a brand new, boutique apartment community in the heart of Redmond that brings elements from the outdoors in.
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,400
585 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
Results within 10 miles of Woodinville
5 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,820
443 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
