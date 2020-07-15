212 Studio Apartments for rent in SeaTac, WA
6 Units Available
Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,310
426 sqft
If you’re in the market for an apartment in SeaTac, WA, check out Viewpoint Apartment Homes. Our community lives up to our name with priceless views of the Puget Sound.
7 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,441
545 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
8 Units Available
Thorndyke
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,375
425 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
70 Units Available
Tukwila Urban Center
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,338
400 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Grand Blanc. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool with deck. Soundproofing for each unit. High-ceilings, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting in each home.
7 Units Available
Brighton
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,245
456 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
13 Units Available
Columbia City
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
423 sqft
Discover the endless amenities at Sonata! The unique Sky Lounge features fire-pits, BBQs, TVs, and lounge seating. The impressive indoor movie theater is the perfect place for movie and game nights.
28 Units Available
Columbia City
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,716
686 sqft
Located in Columbia City. Close to Columbia City Station, Rainier Playfield, PCC Natural Markets-Columbia City, Cheasty Boulevard, Rainier Valley Cultural Center, and Rainier Square Plaza Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with spacious rooftop deck, private wine lockers, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundry.
12 Units Available
Columbia City
Angeline
4801 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,650
663 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Angeline in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
18 Units Available
DRIFTWOOD APARTMENTS
1610 W James Pl, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,326
400 sqft
Apartments with Excellent Service Driftwood Apartments has set our standards high to offer you the ultimate apartment living experience and an uncompromising level of service.
8 Units Available
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,495
448 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, pool, elevator and hot tubs. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, carpet and air conditioning. Stunning views of Renton Valley.
20 Units Available
South Lake Washington
The Bristol At Southport
1133 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,450
600 sqft
Adjacent to Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Close to Lake Washington, I-405, Boeing, Cedar River, The Landing shopping mall, Sea-Tac International Airport. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, theater room, ocean views, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
15 Units Available
South Lake Union
Modera South Lake Union
435 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,652
464 sqft
Brand-new apartments in South Lake Union with all the modern amenities. Quartz counters, balconies for entertaining, and spacious living areas with open plan kitchens. In-unit laundry. Common space includes gym and community social space.
35 Units Available
South Lake Union
AMLI South Lake Union
1260 Republican St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,948
571 sqft
Schools nearby: Stevens Elementary, Meany Middle School, Roosevelt High. Close to I-5 Express, LO-FI Performance Gallery, Lake Union Park, Kenmore Air, Amazon Campus, Guitar Center, REI Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with off-leash area, maker lab for wood working, solarium, enormous sky deck.
34 Units Available
Belltown
Skye At Belltown
500 Wall St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,545
448 sqft
The 18-story complex of Skye at Belltown, WA, offers exhilarating views of Seattle amid a smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Hardwood floors, balconies and master bedrooms with walk-in closets make this property stand out.
10 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Citizen
1222 E Madison St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,397
480 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-bedroom apartments in Pike Pine area, just east of I-5. Neighborhood is walker's dream with night spots, shopping, dining, entertainment and public transit all around. Garage parking, car charging stations and bike storage available.
7 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,600
502 sqft
Luxurious community that includes online concierge, clubhouse and lounge. Apartments feature balconies, carpeting, central air and stainless steel appliances. Located just steps from park trails, beaches, and shops and restaurants.
41 Units Available
Pioneer Square
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,413
478 sqft
The finest in urban living, apartments here come fully furnished with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Enjoy concierge service in a pet-friendly community, as well as gym and media room. Close to King Street Station.
6 Units Available
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,299
440 sqft
Close To Everything, Yet Worlds Away!Everyday living is simplified at Knol Apartments. We are conveniently located within minutes of all major freeways, Sea-Tac International Airport, parks, shopping, theaters, restaurants and downtown Kent.
9 Units Available
First Hill
1404 Boylston
1404 Boylston Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,205
379 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located in Capitol Hill, very close to Seattle's nightlife and entertainment hub. Homes feature private patios and modern appliances in kitchens. Community amenities include bike storage and a clubhouse.
16 Units Available
Genesee
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,485
542 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
10 Units Available
Atlantic
Verse Seattle
402 22nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,595
623 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Seattle and Capitol Hill, one and two-bedroom homes with 9-foot ceilings, open floor plans, and spacious closets. Residents have access to a yoga terrace, bike storage, and sky lounge.
38 Units Available
South Lake Washington
Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,849
591 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, garbage disposal, and patio or balcony. Community offers access to parking, pool, pool table, and more. Close to Sea-Tac Airport, the Seahawks new training facility, and Boeing.
11 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Broadcast
1420 East Madison Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,775
455 sqft
Broadcast is a home on your wavelength. Create your own original series in the apartment of your choice, where you design the sets and you select the cast. All of your new lifes adventures will take place within these walls.
6 Units Available
Newport
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,445
650 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments near Newcastle Shopping Center. Hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Community game room. Tenants have access to outdoor barbecue grill.
