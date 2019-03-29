4519 Holly Lane Northwest

Amenities
Application Pending
4519 Holly Lane NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
4 Bedroom / 2 Full Baths 2 story home located on almost an acre with a view of the Puget Sound. This home has two full kitchens with one on each level. The upstairs kitchen comes equipped with Electric Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher.
Upstairs living room/dining room has lots of windows for natural light and gorgeous water view. Living room has wood burning fireplace. Master is located on upper level along with a 2nd bedroom and 1 Full Bath.
Downstairs has a family room with fireplace. Sliding glass door leads to back yard. Plenty of natural light. 2 Bedrooms with Full size bath on lower level. Kitchen comes equipped with Refrigerator and Electric Stove.
Laundry room with washer / dryer hook ups. Large deck on upper level with access from dining room and master bedroom.
Interior new paint. New carpet (upstairs) within last year. 2 Car garage with Automatic Opener.
Elementary School: Harbor Heights
Middle School: Goodman
High School: Gig Harbor High
Rent: $2,350.00
Refundable Security Deposit: $2,350.00
Refundable Pet Deposit: $500.00. Small pets (Mature, Housebroken and under 20 lbs) negotiable with Owners Approval
Refundable Oil Deposit: $500.00
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $275.00
Monthly Water: $37.50 ( Well water)
Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
We run a credit/criminal check on any applicant over the age of 18. We require employment/income verification and landlord references. Income requirement is 3X the month rent.
Contact leslie@soundviewpm.com for more information. More photos to be posted soon.