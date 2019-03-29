All apartments in Wollochet
Find more places like 4519 Holly Lane Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wollochet, WA
/
4519 Holly Lane Northwest
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:13 PM

4519 Holly Lane Northwest

4519 Holly Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wollochet
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4519 Holly Lane Northwest, Wollochet, WA 98335
Soundview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Application Pending

4519 Holly Lane NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

4 Bedroom / 2 Full Baths 2 story home located on almost an acre with a view of the Puget Sound. This home has two full kitchens with one on each level. The upstairs kitchen comes equipped with Electric Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher.

Upstairs living room/dining room has lots of windows for natural light and gorgeous water view. Living room has wood burning fireplace. Master is located on upper level along with a 2nd bedroom and 1 Full Bath.

Downstairs has a family room with fireplace. Sliding glass door leads to back yard. Plenty of natural light. 2 Bedrooms with Full size bath on lower level. Kitchen comes equipped with Refrigerator and Electric Stove.

Laundry room with washer / dryer hook ups. Large deck on upper level with access from dining room and master bedroom.

Interior new paint. New carpet (upstairs) within last year. 2 Car garage with Automatic Opener.

Elementary School: Harbor Heights
Middle School: Goodman
High School: Gig Harbor High

Rent: $2,350.00
Refundable Security Deposit: $2,350.00
Refundable Pet Deposit: $500.00. Small pets (Mature, Housebroken and under 20 lbs) negotiable with Owners Approval
Refundable Oil Deposit: $500.00
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $275.00
Monthly Water: $37.50 ( Well water)

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

We run a credit/criminal check on any applicant over the age of 18. We require employment/income verification and landlord references. Income requirement is 3X the month rent.

Contact leslie@soundviewpm.com for more information. More photos to be posted soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4519 Holly Lane Northwest have any available units?
4519 Holly Lane Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wollochet, WA.
What amenities does 4519 Holly Lane Northwest have?
Some of 4519 Holly Lane Northwest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4519 Holly Lane Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
4519 Holly Lane Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4519 Holly Lane Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4519 Holly Lane Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 4519 Holly Lane Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 4519 Holly Lane Northwest offers parking.
Does 4519 Holly Lane Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4519 Holly Lane Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4519 Holly Lane Northwest have a pool?
No, 4519 Holly Lane Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 4519 Holly Lane Northwest have accessible units?
No, 4519 Holly Lane Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4519 Holly Lane Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4519 Holly Lane Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 4519 Holly Lane Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4519 Holly Lane Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wollochet 1 BedroomsWollochet 2 Bedrooms
Wollochet Apartments with ParkingWollochet Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wollochet Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WA
Lake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAPicnic Point, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College