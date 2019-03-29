4519 Holly Lane Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4519 Holly Lane NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335



4 Bedroom / 2 Full Baths 2 story home located on almost an acre with a view of the Puget Sound. This home has two full kitchens with one on each level. The upstairs kitchen comes equipped with Electric Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher.



Upstairs living room/dining room has lots of windows for natural light and gorgeous water view. Living room has wood burning fireplace. Master is located on upper level along with a 2nd bedroom and 1 Full Bath.



Downstairs has a family room with fireplace. Sliding glass door leads to back yard. Plenty of natural light. 2 Bedrooms with Full size bath on lower level. Kitchen comes equipped with Refrigerator and Electric Stove.



Laundry room with washer / dryer hook ups. Large deck on upper level with access from dining room and master bedroom.



Interior new paint. New carpet (upstairs) within last year. 2 Car garage with Automatic Opener.



Elementary School: Harbor Heights

Middle School: Goodman

High School: Gig Harbor High



Rent: $2,350.00

Refundable Security Deposit: $2,350.00

Refundable Pet Deposit: $500.00. Small pets (Mature, Housebroken and under 20 lbs) negotiable with Owners Approval

Refundable Oil Deposit: $500.00

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $275.00

Monthly Water: $37.50 ( Well water)



Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



We run a credit/criminal check on any applicant over the age of 18. We require employment/income verification and landlord references. Income requirement is 3X the month rent.



Contact leslie@soundviewpm.com for more information. More photos to be posted soon.