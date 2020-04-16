Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Application Pending



Large Duplex with approximately 1,550 Square Feet situated on 1.3 private acres with Landscaping Provided by the Owners. Yard is well maintained. There is a covered deck in the front. Back yard is partially fenced.



There are 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full baths; however, there is a 3rd room that can be used as a bedroom. It has built-in shelves.



The living room has built in cabinets, shelves and a gas fireplace. Large kitchen with pantry and all appliances are included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove and Microwave. Dining Room with sliding glass door that leads to the back deck. There is also a casual Dining Area between the Kitchen and Laundry Room. Laundry room includes Washer & Dryer and a sink. The laundry room leads out to the large back deck.



Duplex has Forced Air Gas Heat and is equipped with a Built In Vacuum System. The rental price includes landscaping, water and sewer. Good size Garage with a door opener.



Close to Hwy 16 for easy commute to Tacoma. Close to shopping, Uptown and schools.



Address: 3315 8th St NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335



Rent: $1,995.00 per month

Refundable Security Deposit: $1,995.00

Small Pets Negotiable with Refundable $500 deposit per pet with owner approval

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $250.00



Schools:



Harbor Heights Elementary

Goodman Middle School

Gig Harbor High



We require an application on each person over the age of 18 along a $50.00 application fee per person.. We complete a background check to include credit/criminal history, employment verification and landlord reference. Combined monthly income requirement is 3X the rent.



Contact Soundview Property Management @ 253-514-6520 for more information. Home is currently occupied so showing must to be coordinated with current tenant.