All apartments in Wollochet
Find more places like 3315 8th St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wollochet, WA
/
3315 8th St NW
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:27 PM

3315 8th St NW

3315 8th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wollochet
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3315 8th Street Northwest, Wollochet, WA 98335

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Application Pending

Large Duplex with approximately 1,550 Square Feet situated on 1.3 private acres with Landscaping Provided by the Owners. Yard is well maintained. There is a covered deck in the front. Back yard is partially fenced.

There are 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full baths; however, there is a 3rd room that can be used as a bedroom. It has built-in shelves.

The living room has built in cabinets, shelves and a gas fireplace. Large kitchen with pantry and all appliances are included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove and Microwave. Dining Room with sliding glass door that leads to the back deck. There is also a casual Dining Area between the Kitchen and Laundry Room. Laundry room includes Washer & Dryer and a sink. The laundry room leads out to the large back deck.

Duplex has Forced Air Gas Heat and is equipped with a Built In Vacuum System. The rental price includes landscaping, water and sewer. Good size Garage with a door opener.

Close to Hwy 16 for easy commute to Tacoma. Close to shopping, Uptown and schools.

Address: 3315 8th St NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Rent: $1,995.00 per month
Refundable Security Deposit: $1,995.00
Small Pets Negotiable with Refundable $500 deposit per pet with owner approval
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $250.00

Schools:

Harbor Heights Elementary
Goodman Middle School
Gig Harbor High

We require an application on each person over the age of 18 along a $50.00 application fee per person.. We complete a background check to include credit/criminal history, employment verification and landlord reference. Combined monthly income requirement is 3X the rent.

Contact Soundview Property Management @ 253-514-6520 for more information. Home is currently occupied so showing must to be coordinated with current tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 8th St NW have any available units?
3315 8th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wollochet, WA.
What amenities does 3315 8th St NW have?
Some of 3315 8th St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 8th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
3315 8th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 8th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3315 8th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 3315 8th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 3315 8th St NW offers parking.
Does 3315 8th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3315 8th St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 8th St NW have a pool?
No, 3315 8th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 3315 8th St NW have accessible units?
No, 3315 8th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 8th St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3315 8th St NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3315 8th St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3315 8th St NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wollochet 1 BedroomsWollochet 2 Bedrooms
Wollochet Apartments with ParkingWollochet Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wollochet Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WA
Lake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAPicnic Point, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College