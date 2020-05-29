All apartments in Wenatchee
Last updated April 12 2020 at 3:02 AM

610 N. Emerson Ave

610 North Emerson Avenue · (509) 888-8008
Location

610 North Emerson Avenue, Wenatchee, WA 98801

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 610 N. Emerson Ave · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom Apartment - In accordance with local and federal recommendations, our office is closed to the public, but we are operating with limited hours. For tours of our properties at this time, if you would like to tour a property please call us at 509-888-8008 to schedule and then confirm your Individual or Couple Tour.
You can also submit an application on our website at www.wenatcheesbestrentals.com.
If you have any questions, please contact us.

Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time, and we look forward to assisting you!

This quaint 1+ bedroom home has updates including new carpet, paint and windows. Sorry no smoking or pets.

(RLNE5562953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

