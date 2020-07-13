/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
149 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Walnut Grove, WA
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
4 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 09:55am
1 Unit Available
Oakbrook
Royal Green
3811 Northeast Royal View Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
Royal Green Apartment Homes are centrally located in the Vancouver Mall area, off 4th Plain next to Royal Oaks Golf and Country Club.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
$
13 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Van Mall North
9009 NE 54th St, Five Corners, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,408
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Van Mall North in Vancouver, Washington! We offer a quiet and elegant-style community that is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Orchard's Park and major freeways.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
$
5 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Carriage Park
5000 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Vancouver Mall, with convenient access to I-205 and downtown Vancouver. Units are equipped with wood fireplaces and laundry. Residents have access to a hot tub and a state-of-the-art gym, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Walnut Grove
Wellington Court
3417 NE 53rd St, Minnehaha, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wellington Court boasts some of the largest floorplans in the area. Enjoy the privacy of no upstairs or downstairs neighbors and access to a large enclosed courtyard with playground.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Walnut Grove
Avenue 66
4721 Northeast 66th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
901 sqft
Avenue 66 Apartments are located in the Minnehaha Neighborhood, within minutes of downtown Vancouver, Washington. Our quaint, gated community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, a 24 Hour Fitness Center, a Business Center and Clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated March 25 at 05:32pm
2 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Haven Park
7508 Northeast 45th Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
Haven Park Apartments. Welcome home to Haven Park Apartments! Our boutique community offers 1 and 2-bedroom luxury apartment homes. Nestled in a park-like setting among White Oak trees, Haven Park offers a sanctuary away from the day-to-day.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
7 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Carriage House
4714 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1315 sqft
Spacious, renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces and open kitchens. Gated community with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Direct access to downtown Vancouver via Route 500;walking distance to Vancouver Mall and parks.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
Crystal Creek Apartments
2600 NE Minnehaha St, Hazel Dell, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Award-winning community near Washington State University and Costco in the Vancouver School District. In-unit washers and dryers, oversized patios, wood-burning fireplaces and attached garage parking.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Walnut Grove
3510 NE 44th Street
3510 Northeast 44th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
877 sqft
3510 NE 44th Street Available 07/15/20 Nicely Maintained Single Level Home w/ Basement for Rent - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home available or rent in mid July 2020. This nicely maintained home offers 877 sq.ft.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Walnut Grove
3505 NE 61st way
3505 NE 61st Way, Minnehaha, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1668 sqft
Newer 4 Bdrm 2.5 Bath Two Story Home - Come see this newer home with 4 BR/2.5 BA! Laminate wood look flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs and an open floor plan with quartz counter tops, natural lighting from large windows and a gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Walnut Grove
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
13 Units Available
Ellsworth Springs
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1068 sqft
Residential community nestled near the Columbia River in East Vancouver. Community features include a fitness center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, a playground, and package lockers.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
13 Units Available
Boise
Peloton
4141 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,165
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peloton in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Cedar House
6811 NE 121st Ave, Orchards, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome home to Cedar House Apartments, an oasis of relaxed comfort nestled on the northeast side of the city.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Kevanna Park
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
North Image
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Esther Short
Riverwest
700 Waterfront Way, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,425
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,902
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1173 sqft
It’s not often we have the chance to see history in the making. A bustling riverfront community is rising on the Vancouver Waterfront.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Esther Short
Vancouvercenter
601 Columbia St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
912 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Rose Village
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
10 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Cascade Park
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
17 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.