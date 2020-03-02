All apartments in Waller
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

8318 59th Ave E

8318 59th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

8318 59th Avenue East, Waller, WA 98371
Waller

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Puyallup Duplex: spacious 2bed/1.25 bath - Property Id: 229348

Puyallup Duplex: spacious 2bed/1.25 bath in duplex on quiet street, newer floors (hardwood and carpet), newer paint, newer granite counters and faucets /sinks new vanities, new double pane windows. Very large master bedroom with separate sink/vanity, large closets. Nice pantry in kitchen and large fully fenced backyard. One car attached garage, laundry hook ups in the garage, extra parking on the driveway and street.

Available March 2020 (both units 1 and 2). Non-smoking units. Rent 1395 with water and sewage, security deposit 1395, and non-refundable application fee 45 per adult. Small dogs are welcome with 150 fully refundable pet deposit. No monthly fee for pet. Last month rent might be required depending on credit report. For viewing please contact 707-515-9099, Richard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229348
Property Id 229348

(RLNE5586928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

