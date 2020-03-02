8318 59th Ave E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Puyallup Duplex: spacious 2bed/1.25 bath - Property Id: 229348



Puyallup Duplex: spacious 2bed/1.25 bath in duplex on quiet street, newer floors (hardwood and carpet), newer paint, newer granite counters and faucets /sinks new vanities, new double pane windows. Very large master bedroom with separate sink/vanity, large closets. Nice pantry in kitchen and large fully fenced backyard. One car attached garage, laundry hook ups in the garage, extra parking on the driveway and street.



Available March 2020 (both units 1 and 2). Non-smoking units. Rent 1395 with water and sewage, security deposit 1395, and non-refundable application fee 45 per adult. Small dogs are welcome with 150 fully refundable pet deposit. No monthly fee for pet. Last month rent might be required depending on credit report. For viewing please contact 707-515-9099, Richard.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229348

(RLNE5586928)