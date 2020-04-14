8315 59th Ave E

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Nice roomy 2b/1.25 bath 950 sft duplex in Puyallup - Property Id: 249186



Very nice, quiet, 2 bed 1.25 bath 950 sft, updated in 2017 duplex, one story with garage, carpet, vinyl and tile floors, beautiful full bathroom, and sink/vanity in master bedroom. Updated kitchen with granite, all appliances including dishwasher, wood fireplace in the living room, large dining room, huge master bedroom with separate vanity and sink, wall of very large closets, big green backyard and side yard, plenty of storage, laundry hook ups in garage.



Available 1st week of April, rent $1395/mo, including water and sewage. Considering current situation first month rent is negotiable



Security deposit same as rent ($1,395), application fee $45/adult (non-refundable), no processing fees no per fees. Small dogs are okay with refundable deposit of $100 per pet. For viewing please contact Gainel 707-515-9099. Please note, due to restriction of face to face contacts we can show unit only with appointment confirmation.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249186

