Waller, WA
8315 59th Ave E
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

8315 59th Ave E

8315 59th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

8315 59th Avenue East, Waller, WA 98371
Waller

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice roomy 2b/1.25 bath 950 sft duplex in Puyallup - Property Id: 249186

Very nice, quiet, 2 bed 1.25 bath 950 sft, updated in 2017 duplex, one story with garage, carpet, vinyl and tile floors, beautiful full bathroom, and sink/vanity in master bedroom. Updated kitchen with granite, all appliances including dishwasher, wood fireplace in the living room, large dining room, huge master bedroom with separate vanity and sink, wall of very large closets, big green backyard and side yard, plenty of storage, laundry hook ups in garage.

Available 1st week of April, rent $1395/mo, including water and sewage. Considering current situation first month rent is negotiable

Security deposit same as rent ($1,395), application fee $45/adult (non-refundable), no processing fees no per fees. Small dogs are okay with refundable deposit of $100 per pet. For viewing please contact Gainel 707-515-9099. Please note, due to restriction of face to face contacts we can show unit only with appointment confirmation.
Property Id 249186

(RLNE5659912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8315 59th Ave E have any available units?
8315 59th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waller, WA.
What amenities does 8315 59th Ave E have?
Some of 8315 59th Ave E's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8315 59th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
8315 59th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8315 59th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 8315 59th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waller.
Does 8315 59th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 8315 59th Ave E offers parking.
Does 8315 59th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8315 59th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8315 59th Ave E have a pool?
No, 8315 59th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 8315 59th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 8315 59th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 8315 59th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8315 59th Ave E has units with dishwashers.
Does 8315 59th Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 8315 59th Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

