Home
/
Waller, WA
/
6500 44th Street East
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

6500 44th Street East

6500 44th Street East · No Longer Available
Location

6500 44th Street East, Waller, WA 98371
Waller

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
6500 44th Street East- $2,600 - This gorgeous brand new never lived in home from Lennar is the one you have been waiting for. Having 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 2120 square feet this house is truly fantastic. An open concept kitchen with beautiful quartz counter tops and the living room creates a great feeling and plenty of space for all activities. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Fully fenced landscaped yard with a view of Mt. Rainier. Amazing master suite with a huge walk in closet. Do not miss out on this home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5667851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6500 44th Street East have any available units?
6500 44th Street East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waller, WA.
What amenities does 6500 44th Street East have?
Some of 6500 44th Street East's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6500 44th Street East currently offering any rent specials?
6500 44th Street East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 44th Street East pet-friendly?
No, 6500 44th Street East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waller.
Does 6500 44th Street East offer parking?
No, 6500 44th Street East does not offer parking.
Does 6500 44th Street East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6500 44th Street East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 44th Street East have a pool?
No, 6500 44th Street East does not have a pool.
Does 6500 44th Street East have accessible units?
No, 6500 44th Street East does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 44th Street East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6500 44th Street East has units with dishwashers.
Does 6500 44th Street East have units with air conditioning?
No, 6500 44th Street East does not have units with air conditioning.
