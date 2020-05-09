Amenities

6500 44th Street East- $2,600 - This gorgeous brand new never lived in home from Lennar is the one you have been waiting for. Having 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 2120 square feet this house is truly fantastic. An open concept kitchen with beautiful quartz counter tops and the living room creates a great feeling and plenty of space for all activities. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Fully fenced landscaped yard with a view of Mt. Rainier. Amazing master suite with a huge walk in closet. Do not miss out on this home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5667851)