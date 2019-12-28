All apartments in Waller
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

2916 57th St Ct E

2916 57th Street Court East · No Longer Available
Location

2916 57th Street Court East, Waller, WA 98404
Waller

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
alarm system
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
- Recently remodeled inside, this unit offers all appliances, including washer & dryer. 1 car garage, Alarm System. Sorry, 2 car maximum and No Smoking on property. No Pets allowed 1 year agreement. Landscaping/yard work included with rent.

*** Please note, our homes are not considered rented and taken off the market until we receive an application AND a money order of $250 (Administrative Holding Fee) paid to our office at: 1002 39th Ave SW #302 Puyallup, WA 98373***

253-845-Rent(7368)

Application Pending as of 12/10/2019

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5315657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 57th St Ct E have any available units?
2916 57th St Ct E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waller, WA.
What amenities does 2916 57th St Ct E have?
Some of 2916 57th St Ct E's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 57th St Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
2916 57th St Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 57th St Ct E pet-friendly?
No, 2916 57th St Ct E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waller.
Does 2916 57th St Ct E offer parking?
Yes, 2916 57th St Ct E offers parking.
Does 2916 57th St Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2916 57th St Ct E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 57th St Ct E have a pool?
No, 2916 57th St Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 2916 57th St Ct E have accessible units?
No, 2916 57th St Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 57th St Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2916 57th St Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2916 57th St Ct E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2916 57th St Ct E does not have units with air conditioning.

