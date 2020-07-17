728 N Roosevelt Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious And Modern 3 Bedroom Home - This gem of a home has a classy and comfortable feel. All of the open area floors are a dark hardwood, and the bedrooms are carpeted. It includes a spacious kitchen, a mud room, and an attached garage. It has a great backyard space as well, perfect for outdoor entertaining! It’s part of a great community, with respectful neighbors. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant.



Access to Hwy 12 is a 1 minute drive away which enables quick access to the rest of the entire community. The property is also within walking distance of several restaurants (Asian, Mexican, Italian, and American cuisine), the Eastgate shopping center, bus stops, and a few local parks. If you’re really into local food, the popular summertime food truck gathering is just a 5 minute drive away. Mill Creek boasts one of the best networks of walking trails in the area and it is just a mile away.



Pursuing higher education? Students are welcome to become part of this quiet and respectful community. Whitman College is a 4 minute drive, Walla Walla Community College is 5 minutes away, and Walla Walla University is 8-9 minutes away.



Welcome Home Properties strives to offer the best in home options throughout Walla Walla and College Place. We provide clean homes with reliable maintenance solutions. All of our properties are completely smoke free, which creates a pleasant and quality atmosphere. All apartments are available for rent on a nondiscriminatory basis.



No Pets Allowed



