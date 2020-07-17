All apartments in Walla Walla
Walla Walla, WA
728 N Roosevelt Street
Last updated July 17 2020

728 N Roosevelt Street

728 North Roosevelt Street · (509) 525-1040
Location

728 North Roosevelt Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 728 N Roosevelt Street · Avail. now

$1,875

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious And Modern 3 Bedroom Home - This gem of a home has a classy and comfortable feel. All of the open area floors are a dark hardwood, and the bedrooms are carpeted. It includes a spacious kitchen, a mud room, and an attached garage. It has a great backyard space as well, perfect for outdoor entertaining! It’s part of a great community, with respectful neighbors. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant.

Access to Hwy 12 is a 1 minute drive away which enables quick access to the rest of the entire community. The property is also within walking distance of several restaurants (Asian, Mexican, Italian, and American cuisine), the Eastgate shopping center, bus stops, and a few local parks. If you’re really into local food, the popular summertime food truck gathering is just a 5 minute drive away. Mill Creek boasts one of the best networks of walking trails in the area and it is just a mile away.

Pursuing higher education? Students are welcome to become part of this quiet and respectful community. Whitman College is a 4 minute drive, Walla Walla Community College is 5 minutes away, and Walla Walla University is 8-9 minutes away.

Welcome Home Properties strives to offer the best in home options throughout Walla Walla and College Place. We provide clean homes with reliable maintenance solutions. All of our properties are completely smoke free, which creates a pleasant and quality atmosphere. All apartments are available for rent on a nondiscriminatory basis.

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of this residence! $38 application fee, apply here --> www.welcomehps.com

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 N Roosevelt Street have any available units?
728 N Roosevelt Street has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 728 N Roosevelt Street have?
Some of 728 N Roosevelt Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 N Roosevelt Street currently offering any rent specials?
728 N Roosevelt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 N Roosevelt Street pet-friendly?
No, 728 N Roosevelt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walla Walla.
Does 728 N Roosevelt Street offer parking?
Yes, 728 N Roosevelt Street offers parking.
Does 728 N Roosevelt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 N Roosevelt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 N Roosevelt Street have a pool?
No, 728 N Roosevelt Street does not have a pool.
Does 728 N Roosevelt Street have accessible units?
No, 728 N Roosevelt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 728 N Roosevelt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 N Roosevelt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 728 N Roosevelt Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 728 N Roosevelt Street has units with air conditioning.
Apartments Near Colleges

Whitman College
Columbia Basin College
