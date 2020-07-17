Amenities

508 E Cherry St Available 08/01/20 508 E Cherry St *All Appliances, Fenced Backyard, New Flooring & Interior Repaint* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT SKING@WINDERMERE.COM



*Photos on this listing do not reflect new vinyl flooring being installed July 2020 in the living room, kitchen and bathroom as well as new carpet in bedrooms and an interior repaint. New photos/video will be taken after these projects have been completed* Unfurnished, single family updated home built in 1910, features window AC, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer and fenced back yard. *New interior repaint and flooring July 2020* Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care. Parking available in back of home off of alley. No Pets. No students. Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com.



Due now.

Holding Deposit: $273.75



Due the Day Prior to Lease Start Date:

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $150

Security Deposit: $671.25

Administrative Move-In Fee: $50

*First Month's Rent: $1095

Insurance Fee: $12 (due the day prior to move in, unless the tenant provides proof of their own insurance) Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details, please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.



*If the lease does not start on the 1st of the month, tenant will receive a rent credit in the second month.



WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.



