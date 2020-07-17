All apartments in Walla Walla
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

508 E Cherry St

508 East Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

508 East Cherry Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
508 E Cherry St Available 08/01/20 508 E Cherry St *All Appliances, Fenced Backyard, New Flooring & Interior Repaint* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT SKING@WINDERMERE.COM

*Photos on this listing do not reflect new vinyl flooring being installed July 2020 in the living room, kitchen and bathroom as well as new carpet in bedrooms and an interior repaint. New photos/video will be taken after these projects have been completed* Unfurnished, single family updated home built in 1910, features window AC, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer and fenced back yard. *New interior repaint and flooring July 2020* Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care. Parking available in back of home off of alley. No Pets. No students. Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com.

Due now.
Holding Deposit: $273.75

Due the Day Prior to Lease Start Date:
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $150
Security Deposit: $671.25
Administrative Move-In Fee: $50
*First Month's Rent: $1095
Insurance Fee: $12 (due the day prior to move in, unless the tenant provides proof of their own insurance) Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details, please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.

*If the lease does not start on the 1st of the month, tenant will receive a rent credit in the second month.

WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.

(RLNE5881635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 E Cherry St have any available units?
508 E Cherry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walla Walla, WA.
What amenities does 508 E Cherry St have?
Some of 508 E Cherry St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 E Cherry St currently offering any rent specials?
508 E Cherry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 E Cherry St pet-friendly?
No, 508 E Cherry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walla Walla.
Does 508 E Cherry St offer parking?
Yes, 508 E Cherry St offers parking.
Does 508 E Cherry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 E Cherry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 E Cherry St have a pool?
No, 508 E Cherry St does not have a pool.
Does 508 E Cherry St have accessible units?
No, 508 E Cherry St does not have accessible units.
Does 508 E Cherry St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 E Cherry St has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 E Cherry St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 508 E Cherry St has units with air conditioning.
