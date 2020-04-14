All apartments in Vashon
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

27422 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest

27422 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

27422 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest, Vashon, WA 98070
Vashon

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Cozy and quaint waterfront studio on Sandy Shores! Full kitchen and cozy wood burning stove. Waterfront view from your bed! Private beachside deck with grilling facilities. Plenty of storage in unit. Washer/dryer available in main house. Available through June 2020 only. Can also extend lease for an additional 10 months September 2020 - June 2021. Perfect for single occupant. No pets.

See our website for rental criteria and for online application:
https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com

Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:

VMI Property Management
jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com
206-463-4864 (voice)
206-550-2061 (voice or text)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27422 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest have any available units?
27422 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vashon, WA.
What amenities does 27422 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest have?
Some of 27422 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27422 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
27422 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27422 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 27422 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vashon.
Does 27422 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 27422 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 27422 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27422 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27422 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 27422 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 27422 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 27422 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 27422 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 27422 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27422 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 27422 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
