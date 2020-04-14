27422 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest, Vashon, WA 98070 Vashon
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bbq/grill
range
Cozy and quaint waterfront studio on Sandy Shores! Full kitchen and cozy wood burning stove. Waterfront view from your bed! Private beachside deck with grilling facilities. Plenty of storage in unit. Washer/dryer available in main house. Available through June 2020 only. Can also extend lease for an additional 10 months September 2020 - June 2021. Perfect for single occupant. No pets.
See our website for rental criteria and for online application: https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com
Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:
VMI Property Management jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com 206-463-4864 (voice) 206-550-2061 (voice or text)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
