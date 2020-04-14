27422 Sandy Shores Drive Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities bbq/grill

Cozy and quaint waterfront studio on Sandy Shores! Full kitchen and cozy wood burning stove. Waterfront view from your bed! Private beachside deck with grilling facilities. Plenty of storage in unit. Washer/dryer available in main house. Available through June 2020 only. Can also extend lease for an additional 10 months September 2020 - June 2021. Perfect for single occupant. No pets.



See our website for rental criteria and for online application:

https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com



Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:



VMI Property Management

jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com

206-463-4864 (voice)

206-550-2061 (voice or text)