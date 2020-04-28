24422 48th Lane Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Exquisite, End-of-the-Road Estate! This 4 bed, 2.5 bath home is spacious, private and has wonderful SE facing views of the Puget Sound! All common living areas are on main floor and all bedrooms on second level. Home was built in 2004 so all appliances are in good order! Additional eating nook and laundry area just off kitchen, cozy fireplace in living room, and additional office space on main floor as well. Deck with grill just off kitchen makes for summer dining with incredible views of the Sound and beautiful garden. Terraced, professionally landscaped Garden was to be featured in this years Vashon Garden Tour - its a gardener's delight! There is also a separate cottage in the garden which could be used for leisurely pleasure, arts and crafts or simply play. Just a short walk away is community beach access to Maury Island beach, Maury Marine Park and Pt Robinson Lighthouse Park! This house can come furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished. 2 car garage. No pets please.



Contact for virtual viewing or questions concerning the listing:



Jan Neutz, Property Manager

VMI Property Management

jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com

206-463-4864