Home
/
Vashon, WA
/
24422 48th Lane Southwest
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:54 AM

24422 48th Lane Southwest

24422 48th Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

24422 48th Lane Southwest, Vashon, WA 98070
Vashon

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Exquisite, End-of-the-Road Estate! This 4 bed, 2.5 bath home is spacious, private and has wonderful SE facing views of the Puget Sound! All common living areas are on main floor and all bedrooms on second level. Home was built in 2004 so all appliances are in good order! Additional eating nook and laundry area just off kitchen, cozy fireplace in living room, and additional office space on main floor as well. Deck with grill just off kitchen makes for summer dining with incredible views of the Sound and beautiful garden. Terraced, professionally landscaped Garden was to be featured in this years Vashon Garden Tour - its a gardener's delight! There is also a separate cottage in the garden which could be used for leisurely pleasure, arts and crafts or simply play. Just a short walk away is community beach access to Maury Island beach, Maury Marine Park and Pt Robinson Lighthouse Park! This house can come furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished. 2 car garage. No pets please.

Contact for virtual viewing or questions concerning the listing:

Jan Neutz, Property Manager
VMI Property Management
jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com
206-463-4864

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24422 48th Lane Southwest have any available units?
24422 48th Lane Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vashon, WA.
What amenities does 24422 48th Lane Southwest have?
Some of 24422 48th Lane Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24422 48th Lane Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
24422 48th Lane Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24422 48th Lane Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 24422 48th Lane Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vashon.
Does 24422 48th Lane Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 24422 48th Lane Southwest offers parking.
Does 24422 48th Lane Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24422 48th Lane Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24422 48th Lane Southwest have a pool?
No, 24422 48th Lane Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 24422 48th Lane Southwest have accessible units?
No, 24422 48th Lane Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 24422 48th Lane Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 24422 48th Lane Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24422 48th Lane Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 24422 48th Lane Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

