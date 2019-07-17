All apartments in Vashon
Last updated July 17 2019 at 1:30 PM

21421 Monument Rd SW

21421 Monument Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

21421 Monument Road Southwest, Vashon, WA 98070
Vashon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for now - July 27 only!

Beautifully designed and remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home on 1 private acre with fir trees, orchard, garden and lawn space. Great open floor plan with beautiful beamed ceilings. Brand new kitchen, washer dryer, flooring and more! 3rd bedroom on main floor has private entrance and could be used as office or studio space. Wrap around deck with views of the expansive yard. Well located and close to schools, town, and art center. Pets negotiable.

See our website for rental criteria and for online application:
https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com

Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:
VMI Property Management
jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com
206-463-4864 (voice)
206-550-2061 (voice or text)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21421 Monument Rd SW have any available units?
21421 Monument Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vashon, WA.
What amenities does 21421 Monument Rd SW have?
Some of 21421 Monument Rd SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21421 Monument Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
21421 Monument Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21421 Monument Rd SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 21421 Monument Rd SW is pet friendly.
Does 21421 Monument Rd SW offer parking?
No, 21421 Monument Rd SW does not offer parking.
Does 21421 Monument Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21421 Monument Rd SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21421 Monument Rd SW have a pool?
No, 21421 Monument Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 21421 Monument Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 21421 Monument Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 21421 Monument Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 21421 Monument Rd SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21421 Monument Rd SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 21421 Monument Rd SW does not have units with air conditioning.
