21421 Monument Rd SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available for now - July 27 only!



Beautifully designed and remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home on 1 private acre with fir trees, orchard, garden and lawn space. Great open floor plan with beautiful beamed ceilings. Brand new kitchen, washer dryer, flooring and more! 3rd bedroom on main floor has private entrance and could be used as office or studio space. Wrap around deck with views of the expansive yard. Well located and close to schools, town, and art center. Pets negotiable.



See our website for rental criteria and for online application:

https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com



Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:

VMI Property Management

jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com

206-463-4864 (voice)

206-550-2061 (voice or text)