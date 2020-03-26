8216 50th Street Court West

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony

Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom home in the Magnolia Estates of University Place. This home has 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs and 2 bathrooms. Entrance to the house is inviting with staircase and foyer area leading into the kitchen area. Lots of natural lighting throughout the home. Large living room for entertaining and separate family room. Large landscaped yard with deck. Home will go quickly. First, last and deposit required at move in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.