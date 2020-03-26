All apartments in University Place
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:52 AM

8216 50th Street Court West

8216 50th Street Court West
Location

8216 50th Street Court West, University Place, WA 98467
University Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom home in the Magnolia Estates of University Place. This home has 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs and 2 bathrooms. Entrance to the house is inviting with staircase and foyer area leading into the kitchen area. Lots of natural lighting throughout the home. Large living room for entertaining and separate family room. Large landscaped yard with deck. Home will go quickly. First, last and deposit required at move in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8216 50th Street Court West have any available units?
8216 50th Street Court West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
Is 8216 50th Street Court West currently offering any rent specials?
8216 50th Street Court West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8216 50th Street Court West pet-friendly?
No, 8216 50th Street Court West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Place.
Does 8216 50th Street Court West offer parking?
No, 8216 50th Street Court West does not offer parking.
Does 8216 50th Street Court West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8216 50th Street Court West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8216 50th Street Court West have a pool?
No, 8216 50th Street Court West does not have a pool.
Does 8216 50th Street Court West have accessible units?
No, 8216 50th Street Court West does not have accessible units.
Does 8216 50th Street Court West have units with dishwashers?
No, 8216 50th Street Court West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8216 50th Street Court West have units with air conditioning?
No, 8216 50th Street Court West does not have units with air conditioning.

