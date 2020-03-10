6916 Twin Hills Dr W

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

Daylight Rambler w/6 Bedrooms - Located in a quiet UP neighborhood, this home has almost 4,000 sq. ft. and 6 bedrooms. It has a warm comfortable space designed for friendly gatherings. Large private deck overlooks the trees & mature landscaping. Open kitchen with eating and entertainment area make it perfect for casual meals & conversation. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom has bathroom w/ walk-in closet, lots of storage with custom built-ins. Daylight basement includes family room, 3 bedrooms , full bath, laundry room and a mini kitchen. $40 application fee. Pets are on a case by case basis with pet deposit. Security deposit $2,895.



No Cats Allowed



