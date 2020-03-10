All apartments in University Place
6916 Twin Hills Dr W
Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:48 AM

6916 Twin Hills Dr W

6916 Twin Hills Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

6916 Twin Hills Drive West, University Place, WA 98467
University Place

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Daylight Rambler w/6 Bedrooms - Located in a quiet UP neighborhood, this home has almost 4,000 sq. ft. and 6 bedrooms. It has a warm comfortable space designed for friendly gatherings. Large private deck overlooks the trees & mature landscaping. Open kitchen with eating and entertainment area make it perfect for casual meals & conversation. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Master bedroom has bathroom w/ walk-in closet, lots of storage with custom built-ins. Daylight basement includes family room, 3 bedrooms , full bath, laundry room and a mini kitchen. $40 application fee. Pets are on a case by case basis with pet deposit. Security deposit $2,895.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5205028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6916 Twin Hills Dr W have any available units?
6916 Twin Hills Dr W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 6916 Twin Hills Dr W have?
Some of 6916 Twin Hills Dr W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6916 Twin Hills Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
6916 Twin Hills Dr W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6916 Twin Hills Dr W pet-friendly?
Yes, 6916 Twin Hills Dr W is pet friendly.
Does 6916 Twin Hills Dr W offer parking?
No, 6916 Twin Hills Dr W does not offer parking.
Does 6916 Twin Hills Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6916 Twin Hills Dr W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6916 Twin Hills Dr W have a pool?
No, 6916 Twin Hills Dr W does not have a pool.
Does 6916 Twin Hills Dr W have accessible units?
No, 6916 Twin Hills Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 6916 Twin Hills Dr W have units with dishwashers?
No, 6916 Twin Hills Dr W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6916 Twin Hills Dr W have units with air conditioning?
No, 6916 Twin Hills Dr W does not have units with air conditioning.

