6024 77th Ave W

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking putting green garage media room

Fully Furnished Elegant 4 bedroom Next to Charles Wright Academy - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

Rent: $3,000.00

Available: September 1st, 2019

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $3,000.00

Admin Fee: $250.00

Renters Insurance Required



Description:

This gorgeous home is the "Steiner" plan in the gated community of Charles Wright Estates. Distinguished and Elegant. Fully furnished 2,828 sqft, 4 bedrooms, den/5th bedroom option on the main floor. Bonus room/media room and utility room upstairs. Spacious great room with fireplace opens to the formal dining room and exquisite kitchen with granite slab counters, full glass tile back-splash, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Vaulted Master suite, walk-in closet, and a 5-piece bathroom make you feel like royalty. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. Fully landscaped front and back and fully fenced backyard with a putting green to perfect your swing! Covered Front Porch and mudroom off garage. Walking Trails and Golf nearby, just down the street from the Charles Wright Academy.



This home has a strict no-pet policy.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

www.spinnakerpm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5115060)