Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

6024 77th Ave W

6024 77th Avenue W · No Longer Available
Location

6024 77th Avenue W, University Place, WA 98467
University Place

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
garage
media room
Fully Furnished Elegant 4 bedroom Next to Charles Wright Academy - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $3,000.00
Available: September 1st, 2019
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $3,000.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Renters Insurance Required

Description:
This gorgeous home is the "Steiner" plan in the gated community of Charles Wright Estates. Distinguished and Elegant. Fully furnished 2,828 sqft, 4 bedrooms, den/5th bedroom option on the main floor. Bonus room/media room and utility room upstairs. Spacious great room with fireplace opens to the formal dining room and exquisite kitchen with granite slab counters, full glass tile back-splash, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Vaulted Master suite, walk-in closet, and a 5-piece bathroom make you feel like royalty. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. Fully landscaped front and back and fully fenced backyard with a putting green to perfect your swing! Covered Front Porch and mudroom off garage. Walking Trails and Golf nearby, just down the street from the Charles Wright Academy.

This home has a strict no-pet policy.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5115060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6024 77th Ave W have any available units?
6024 77th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 6024 77th Ave W have?
Some of 6024 77th Ave W's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6024 77th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
6024 77th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6024 77th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 6024 77th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Place.
Does 6024 77th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 6024 77th Ave W offers parking.
Does 6024 77th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6024 77th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6024 77th Ave W have a pool?
No, 6024 77th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 6024 77th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 6024 77th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 6024 77th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 6024 77th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6024 77th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 6024 77th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
