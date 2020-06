Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

University Place 2bd 1bth, $1,100 includes utilities other than cable - Two bed, one bath, 1,100+sqft large upper rental unit, on quite 1/2 acre+ lot with creek running past it, in sought out University Place.

New flooring in kitchen. $1,100, includes all utilities, except cable.

Shared laundry facilities (laundry room) on site.

Garage space available for $100 more per month, with certain conditions.

Pet negotiable.



(RLNE5098792)