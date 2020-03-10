All apartments in University Place
University Place, WA
4626 82nd Ave W
4626 82nd Ave W

4626 82nd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

4626 82nd Avenue West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
DUPLEX OF THE YEAR ! *** Absolutely immaculate condition - quiet road - WOW!
Seriously... this is the BEST DUPLEX I have seen in many years in the "oh-so-popular" University Place district of Tacoma!
- 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms
- Spacious living room with gas fireplace
- Dining area just off the kitchen with sliding door to rear patio
- Spotlessly clean kitchen
- Laundry room with washer & dryer included
- HUGE 2 car garage (automatic opener)
- Manicured private yard, front and back
- Plenty of parking in the driveway
- On a cul-de-sac in a fantastic neighborhood!

VACANT & READY NOW!
INTERESTED?
Good!
1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,
2. CLICK on "AM I APPROVABLE?" in the toolbar and
3. TAKE the "TEST" to see if your application might be approvable.
"PASS THE TEST" AND YOU CHOOSE TO APPLY?
A. CLICK on "AVAILABLE" in the toolbar,
B. FIND the home you are interested in and
C. CLICK on "APPLY NOW" on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY the $40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.
You can also read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.
Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call (253) 222 - 3387.
We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon - Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM...
and we thank you!

(RLNE4590635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4626 82nd Ave W have any available units?
4626 82nd Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 4626 82nd Ave W have?
Some of 4626 82nd Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4626 82nd Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
4626 82nd Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4626 82nd Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 4626 82nd Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Place.
Does 4626 82nd Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 4626 82nd Ave W offers parking.
Does 4626 82nd Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4626 82nd Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4626 82nd Ave W have a pool?
No, 4626 82nd Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 4626 82nd Ave W have accessible units?
No, 4626 82nd Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 4626 82nd Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4626 82nd Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4626 82nd Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 4626 82nd Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
