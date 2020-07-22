277 Apartments for rent in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA with parking

The environmentalist and nature-conscious residents of the evergreen-thick Novelty Hill probably don't know that the region was actually a logging center for decades. Lumberjacks notoriously frequented the area's local bordello, which was later lost among the sea of current developments.

The population of the unincorporated areas known as Union Hill and Novelty Hill has exploded since 2000. East Novelty Hill saw growth around 70%, mostly because of big master-planned developments; locals even joke that the orange traffic cone should be the official symbol. Big tracts of houses, condominiums, and apartment complexes are in growing pockets that are still surrounded by horse ranches, farms, and big stands of timber. Places like Redmond Ridge are becoming distinct neighborhoods and are good places to search for 3 bedroom apartments to rent. The legendary outdoor recreational opportunities of the foothills of the Cascade mountains are at your doorstep. Bigfoot sightings help keep the cats nervous and staying inside.