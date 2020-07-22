277 Apartments for rent in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
22651 NE Alder Crest Dr Unit 101
22651 Northeast Alder Crest Drive, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1389 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty and spacious, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Apartment home property rental in the Union Hill-Novelty Hill, Redmond.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
22741 Ne 91st Way
22741 NE 91st Way, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1680 sqft
22741 NE 91st Way, Redmond, WA 98053 $2695 per month - Redmond Ridge well maintained 3 bed/2.5 bath home for lease. Beautiful home in park like setting with community playgrounds nearby and nature trails throughout the community.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
10515 221st Ln NE, Unit 203
10515 221st Lane Northeast, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1089 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom - CEDAR PARK at REDMOND RIDGE - HIGHLY sought after Redmond Ridge!! Two bedroom, end unit with lots of light and large one car garage with plenty of storage. Covered Trex deck.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
21 Units Available
Willows-Rose Hill
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,590
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,734
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1041 sqft
How does FREE RENT sound?Mention this coupon to our leasing specialists and live up to ONE MONTH FREE!! Virtual, live, and self-guided tours available!**Offer valid on select apartments only with July lease start dates.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Southeast Redmond
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,098
1424 sqft
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
12 Units Available
Bear Creek
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,874
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with large closets and plush carpeting. Lots of community offerings, including a barbecue area, fitness center and covered parking. Exercise and play sports at nearby Hartman Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
14 Units Available
North Redmond
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1490 sqft
Just 2 miles from Highway 520 and Redmond's downtown area. This gated community has a heated pool, playground, and area for picnics and barbecue, among other amenities. Spacious homes have extra storage space.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
9411 177th Place NE #2
9411 177th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1285 sqft
PRIME REDMOND LOCATION - This bright and spacious townhome located within the desirable Ashford Park II neighborhood features a wonderful open floor plan with beautiful wood floors. Freshly painted through out and new flooring in kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138
9805 Avondale Road Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
823 sqft
Move-in special!!! 1st full month free! This lovely two Bedroom, two-bathroom Condo is full of amazing upgrades and is now available for move-in! Unit features: - Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
18012 Ne 94th Ct
18012 Northeast 94th Court, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1274 sqft
2 bed 2.5 bath 1,274 sq feet townhouse in lovely Ashford Park, Redmond. (180th Ave NE & Avondale Rd NE). 10 minutes drive to MS main campus, and 5 minutes to Redmond downtown. Rent per month. End-unit with detached one car garage.

1 of 36

Last updated April 15 at 08:07 AM
1 Unit Available
Education Hill
17603 Northeast 108th Way
17603 Northeast 108th Way, Redmond, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2810 sqft
Video viewing available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
14 Units Available
Northeast Bellevue
Hampton Greens
4747 148th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
889 sqft
Attractive 16-acre grounds situated just outside Redmond. Adjacent to Bellevue Golf Course and within minutes of Marymoor Park and Microsoft HQ. Stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
21 Units Available
Sammamish Valley
Gates of Redmond
15325 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,380
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,589
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1018 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with many community features including a fitness center, sauna, playground, and basketball and tennis courts. Close to Regal Cinemas, Marymoor Park, and Redmond Town Center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
14 Units Available
Northeast Bellevue
The Lakes Apartments
14710 NE 40th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,586
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1177 sqft
Woodlands, in-property streams and amenities that boast a 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, and media room. Homes feature options to upgrade your life with granite counters, spiral staircases and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
18 Units Available
Overlake
Bell Overlake
3040 148th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,550
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1072 sqft
Bell Overlake Apartments brings upscale amenities and excellent service to our residents. We offer studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes that brings unparalleled luxury without sacrificing comfort.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
75 Units Available
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,539
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,888
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1001 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Crossroads
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, and granite counters. Community includes heated indoor pool, spa, and BBQ grills. Located in the heart of Bellevue, WA, close to parks and schools.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
18 Units Available
Grass Lawn
Olde Redmond Place
7001 Old Redmond Rd, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
908 sqft
Comfortable units with carpeting, vaulted ceilings, crown moulding, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with walking trails, a fitness center, and a sauna, located conveniently in Redmond.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,500
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
979 sqft
Homes with energy-efficient kitchens, keyless entry, sliding barn doors and walk-in closets. Barely five minutes from Redmond Town Center, this pet-friendly community has bike storage, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,576
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
901 sqft
Blocks from Anderson Park, Bear Creek Park and the shops at Redmond Town Center. Quiet community has bike storage and gym, welcomes dogs and cats. Apartments have washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
LionsGate North
15900 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green-friendly apartment community close to Sammamish River Trail. Spacious townhomes and flats with oversized windows, vaulted ceilings and private balconies, decks or patios. Community offers a swimming pool and spa and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1166 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
13 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Peloton
7435 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
915 sqft
Spacious apartments situated on the Sammamish River Trail. Upgraded interior finishes include stainless steel appliances, multi-directional lighting, and hardwood-style flooring. Close to Microsoft, Nintendo, and AT&T. Residents enjoy pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
35 Units Available
Overlake
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,700
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,558
1215 sqft
Brand new units include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, recessed lighting, and two-tone designer paint. Attentive staff, spacious courtyard, two-story fitness center, bike shop, and pet spa. Convenient location for accessing SR-520.
City Guide for Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA

The environmentalist and nature-conscious residents of the evergreen-thick Novelty Hill probably don't know that the region was actually a logging center for decades. Lumberjacks notoriously frequented the area's local bordello, which was later lost among the sea of current developments.

The population of the unincorporated areas known as Union Hill and Novelty Hill has exploded since 2000. East Novelty Hill saw growth around 70%, mostly because of big master-planned developments; locals even joke that the orange traffic cone should be the official symbol. Big tracts of houses, condominiums, and apartment complexes are in growing pockets that are still surrounded by horse ranches, farms, and big stands of timber. Places like Redmond Ridge are becoming distinct neighborhoods and are good places to search for 3 bedroom apartments to rent. The legendary outdoor recreational opportunities of the foothills of the Cascade mountains are at your doorstep. Bigfoot sightings help keep the cats nervous and staying inside. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Union Hill-Novelty Hill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

