9425 195th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated and ready for immediate move-in! Fall in love with this mid-century style home with a charming open floor plan flooded with natural light. Your family chef will be inspired by the granite countertops and newer stainless steel appliances with an island breakfast bar to keep everyone connected. A natural fireplace in the living room provides ambiance for cozy evenings with loved ones creating memories that will last a lifetime. Easily access the sliding large, fully fenced backyard through a sliding glass door off the dining room creating an easy flow for entertaining both indoors and out. Retreat to the spacious master suite with an updated attached bathroom boasting heated floors, soaking tub, and glass standing shower guaranteed to create relaxing evenings and stress-free mornings. Located in the highly-rated Lake Washington School District and just minutes from downtown Redmond, tons of shopping, Perrigo Park, and highways you can spend more time living and less time driving. Don’t wait, schedule a showing today!