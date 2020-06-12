All apartments in Union Hill-Novelty Hill
Find more places like 9425 195th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
/
9425 195th Ave NE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 PM

9425 195th Ave NE

9425 195th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9425 195th Avenue Northeast, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA 98053
Union Hill-Novelty Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated and ready for immediate move-in! Fall in love with this mid-century style home with a charming open floor plan flooded with natural light. Your family chef will be inspired by the granite countertops and newer stainless steel appliances with an island breakfast bar to keep everyone connected. A natural fireplace in the living room provides ambiance for cozy evenings with loved ones creating memories that will last a lifetime. Easily access the sliding large, fully fenced backyard through a sliding glass door off the dining room creating an easy flow for entertaining both indoors and out. Retreat to the spacious master suite with an updated attached bathroom boasting heated floors, soaking tub, and glass standing shower guaranteed to create relaxing evenings and stress-free mornings. Located in the highly-rated Lake Washington School District and just minutes from downtown Redmond, tons of shopping, Perrigo Park, and highways you can spend more time living and less time driving. Don’t wait, schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9425 195th Ave NE have any available units?
9425 195th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA.
What amenities does 9425 195th Ave NE have?
Some of 9425 195th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9425 195th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
9425 195th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9425 195th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9425 195th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 9425 195th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 9425 195th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 9425 195th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9425 195th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9425 195th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 9425 195th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 9425 195th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 9425 195th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9425 195th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9425 195th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9425 195th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9425 195th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADuvall, WAWoodinville, WAKlahanie, WANewcastle, WASnoqualmie, WAMonroe, WA
Mill Creek East, WAMercer Island, WABothell West, WAKenmore, WAMill Creek, WAMartha Lake, WAFairwood, WAAlderwood Manor, WALake Forest Park, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WATukwila, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College