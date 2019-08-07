22520 N.E. 100th Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated basketball court

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2,190 sqft 3 bed 2.5 bath Redmond Ridge home - This inviting home features 2,190 sqft. large open floor plan w gas frplc, updated kitchen w/ granite countertops, SS apps, eat-in kit area, office/den or formal , pwdr rm on main level. Upper level features: master suite w/ lrg walk-in clst, double vanity and soaking tub. 2 BR's with shared Jack-Jill bath, utility rm w/ full size washer & dryer. This home is complete with fully fenced yard, and 1 car garage. Nice corner lot and 1 blk to community park & basketball court. Pets see remarks



(RLNE5024514)