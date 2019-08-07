All apartments in Union Hill-Novelty Hill
Find more places like 22520 N.E. 100th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
/
22520 N.E. 100th Way
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

22520 N.E. 100th Way

22520 Northeast 100th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

22520 Northeast 100th Way, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA 98053
Union Hill-Novelty Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2,190 sqft 3 bed 2.5 bath Redmond Ridge home - This inviting home features 2,190 sqft. large open floor plan w gas frplc, updated kitchen w/ granite countertops, SS apps, eat-in kit area, office/den or formal , pwdr rm on main level. Upper level features: master suite w/ lrg walk-in clst, double vanity and soaking tub. 2 BR's with shared Jack-Jill bath, utility rm w/ full size washer & dryer. This home is complete with fully fenced yard, and 1 car garage. Nice corner lot and 1 blk to community park & basketball court. Pets see remarks

(RLNE5024514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22520 N.E. 100th Way have any available units?
22520 N.E. 100th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA.
What amenities does 22520 N.E. 100th Way have?
Some of 22520 N.E. 100th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22520 N.E. 100th Way currently offering any rent specials?
22520 N.E. 100th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22520 N.E. 100th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 22520 N.E. 100th Way is pet friendly.
Does 22520 N.E. 100th Way offer parking?
Yes, 22520 N.E. 100th Way offers parking.
Does 22520 N.E. 100th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22520 N.E. 100th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22520 N.E. 100th Way have a pool?
No, 22520 N.E. 100th Way does not have a pool.
Does 22520 N.E. 100th Way have accessible units?
No, 22520 N.E. 100th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 22520 N.E. 100th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 22520 N.E. 100th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22520 N.E. 100th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 22520 N.E. 100th Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WACottage Lake, WAWoodinville, WAKlahanie, WANewcastle, WASilver Firs, WASnoqualmie, WA
Monroe, WAMill Creek East, WAMercer Island, WABothell West, WAKenmore, WAMill Creek, WAMartha Lake, WAEastmont, WAFairwood, WALake Forest Park, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WATukwila, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College