22520 N.E. 100th Way

2,190 sqft 3 bed 2.5 bath Redmond Ridge home - This inviting home features 2,190 sqft. large open floor plan w gas frplc, updated kitchen w/ granite countertops, SS apps, eat-in kit area, office/den or formal , pwdr rm on main level. Upper level features: master suite w/ lrg walk-in clst, double vanity and soaking tub. 2 BR's with shared Jack-Jill bath, utility rm w/ full size washer & dryer. This home is complete with fully fenced yard, and 1 car garage. Nice corner lot and 1 blk to community park & basketball court. Pets see remarks
(RLNE5024514)