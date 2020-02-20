720 NE Flagstone Ln

Amenities

garage walk in closets air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Convenient East Bremerton Home - Beautiful home in a central East Bremerton location. Features large master suite with master bathroom and walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms upstairs, gas forced air and air conditioning, wood laminate and carpeting, one car garage with automatic garage door opener, and fenced yard with an apple tree. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets: One small pet under 40lbs is negotiable $500 additional security deposit when approved. Deposit on home is the same as the rent. (BY/DL)



**Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports**



Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option. All decision are at the owners' discretion.



Please contact Dorinda for additional information or showing appointments at www.reidpm.com or 360.308.2209.



(RLNE2644128)