5801 Tracyton Blvd NW Available 11/01/19 Adorable Rambler, CK Area - Available November 1 - Spacious, open floor plan, 3 bedroom 2 bath home features beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, one car garage, large kitchen and fully fenced back yard. Master bedroom includes 5 piece master bath featuring jetted tub and huge walk in closet. Close to shopping, naval bases, ferries, highway and in the CK school district. Yard services provided by owner, tenant responsible for utilities and must carry insurance. No smoking/vaping, Pets must be approved by owner with additional deposit. Home occupied, please do not disturb tenants. To see this charming and spacious home, please contact Crystal Avery at 360-516-6243 or crystalavery@windermere.com for an appointment.

Application process is online at windermereforrent.com



(RLNE3976576)