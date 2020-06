Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

1101 NE Beaumont Lane Available 04/10/19 Nice home in Blueberry Meadows Community - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in established residential community of Blueberry Meadows. Fenced yard, near walking trail to Pine Crest Elementary, lots of cabinets for storage in 2 car garage, gas fireplace. Washer/dryer hook up only. In addition to rent there is a flat rate utility fee of $225/mo. Available 4/10/19 (IP, KM)



(RLNE3649983)