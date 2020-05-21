All apartments in Tracyton
Find more places like 1036 Banyan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tracyton, WA
/
1036 Banyan Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

1036 Banyan Drive

1036 Banyan St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1036 Banyan St, Tracyton, WA 98310

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand new home close to ferries, YMCA and ice rink in Manette! - Come home to your spacious brand new home in Manette. This newly built home of 2300 sq ft features brand new flooring, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace, 2-car garage, washer/dryer and much more. Open kitchen with island leads to separate dining room and open living room with fireplace. Upper level holds 3 bedrooms, guest bathroom with double vanity and large loft bonus area. Master bed has master bath with garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. This home sits on a corner lot close to ferries, shopping, YMCA and ice rink. Tenants must adhere to all HOA regulations. No smoking/vaping, no cats, small dogs only. Home is occupied please do not go in yard or look in windows. Must abide by Covid-19 guidelines and schedule appointment. Tenants must carry renter's insurance and submit an application. To see this stunning home, please contact Crystal Avery at 360-516-6243 or crystalavery@windermere.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5347722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 Banyan Drive have any available units?
1036 Banyan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tracyton, WA.
What amenities does 1036 Banyan Drive have?
Some of 1036 Banyan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 Banyan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1036 Banyan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 Banyan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 Banyan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1036 Banyan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1036 Banyan Drive offers parking.
Does 1036 Banyan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1036 Banyan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 Banyan Drive have a pool?
No, 1036 Banyan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1036 Banyan Drive have accessible units?
No, 1036 Banyan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 Banyan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 Banyan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1036 Banyan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1036 Banyan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WANavy Yard City, WAPort Orchard, WAParkwood, WAPoulsbo, WA
Wauna, WAGig Harbor, WABurien, WAArtondale, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WATukwila, WASeaTac, WAMountlake Terrace, WALake Forest Park, WADes Moines, WAUniversity Place, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College