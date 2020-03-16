14525 Three Lakes Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This beautiful home in Snohomish is located on a 7.85 acre property and features Wide open spaces and Open Concept living. This home is located down a Private Drive with Large Kitchen & Tons of Storage! The home features ample parking in the front of the house and has a Covered Entry to keep you dry in the ever changing Washington weather. This home boasts 3 Large Bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Renters have access to main yard and storage units near the back of house. The lower pasture and 2nd home are not included with this property, however, an Equestrian 4-stall paddock barn & 1 huge fenced pasture perfect for the farm are offered for an additional price. This home has an in-house Washer/Dryer and has many windows for an Abundance of Natural Light. Sweeping views of the Gorgeous Snohomish Valleys await you in this One of a Kind home. Self-Access viewings are Now Available for your convenience-Schedule a Showing Today!



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,185 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: One/Two Dog Allowed, 30lbs or less ( No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Pasture and Barn are available for $300/Month



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,395 | Security/Damage Deposit $2,395| $250 Document fee applies



Amenities: Fenced Yard, Storage unit, Pantry in Kitchen, Washer/Dryer In Unit