accessible apartments
32 Accessible Apartments for rent in Sumner, WA
Verified
4 Units Available
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
970 sqft
Enjoy a village square atmosphere, where apartment buildings surround an acre of pedestrian-oriented outdoor amenity spaces. Designed to promote community, outdoor activity, and relation before stunning views of Mount Rainier.
Results within 1 mile of Sumner
Verified
Lakeland
1 Unit Available
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE, Auburn, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-15, these homes feature private patios, central air conditioning and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two sparkling pools, on-site laundry and a fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Lakeland
20 Units Available
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,346
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
Results within 5 miles of Sumner
Verified
6 Units Available
Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way, Milton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy lakeside living in a complex with a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups or in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pets allowed.
Verified
Lea Hill
8 Units Available
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1080 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
Verified
Fife
7 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,462
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified
8 Units Available
Copper Creek Apartment Homes
102 5th Ave, Milton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,831
1150 sqft
We strive to provide a welcoming atmosphere with all the perks and amenities that will make you feel at home.
Verified
South Auburn
4 Units Available
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with gorgeous indoor pool, minutes from I-5. Perfect for commuters. Close to public transit and shopping. Wood burning fireplace and full sized washer/dryer in every unit. Tanning studio and athletic center.
Results within 10 miles of Sumner
Verified
Woodmont
10 Units Available
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
954 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.
Verified
Fife
3 Units Available
Pointe East
2524 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
973 sqft
Furnished units feature a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, ceiling fan, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Wheelchair accessible, pet friendly, guest parking, state-of-the-art fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
15 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1115 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified
14 Units Available
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1190 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of a Puget Sound lifestyle when you choose from one of our available rentals in Federal Way. The Ridge & The Shores Apartments sits close to nearby Seattle and Tacoma yet remains encircled by the laid-back appeal of a coastal city.
Verified
15 Units Available
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
948 sqft
Near the luxury of a large city but with the feel of the suburbs, The Cove Apartments gives you delightful home options off the Puget Sound region. Select an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.
Verified
4 Units Available
Sterling Ridge
11328 SE Kent Kangley Rd, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1130 sqft
Located close to Hwy 167 and I-5 for easy access to Tacoma and Downtown Seattle. Child- and family-friendly living, with a resident playground and landscaped grounds.
Verified
Lakeland North
11 Units Available
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,242
1165 sqft
Nearby schools: Thomas Jefferson High, Mark Twain Elementary, Camelot Elementary, Wildwood Elementary, Kilo Middle School. Close to I-5, Pacific Highway, Star Lake. Amenities include sport courts, seasonal pool, year-round spa, walk-in closets, and gas fireplaces.
Verified
7 Units Available
Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Our beautiful community is located between Lake Meridian and Big Soos Creek with easy access to Highway 18.
Verified
The Lakes
10 Units Available
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1173 sqft
Live lakeside in this newly renovated, pet-friendly community with on-site racquetball court and gym. Units contain fireplaces, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Water views available. Near Green River and Hogan Park.
Verified
Downtown Kent
2 Units Available
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,670
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
1054 sqft
At the corner of luxury and convenience, Dwell is located in direct proximity to shopping, transit, dining and all the other opportunities for fun at Kent Station.
Verified
South Hill
5 Units Available
Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,207
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,016
1324 sqft
Close to Highway 161 and Washington Ave. Recently built community has a pool, a courtyard, a hot tub and a barbecue. Apartments feature private laundry, furniture, kitchen appliances and carpeting.
Verified
11 Units Available
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
855 sqft
Centrally located with access to local freeways, this community also offers a sparkling pool, reserved parking, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Inside, you'll enjoy the luxury of a formal dining area, hardwood floors, and spacious layouts.
Verified
3 Units Available
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,437
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Finding the perfect apartment in Kent, Washington has never been easier at Alvista 240.
Verified
18 Units Available
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1165 sqft
Refined apartments with custom finishes. Enjoy use of the fitness center and basketball court. Close to the green space at Clark Lake Park. By Meridian Valley Country Club.
Verified
8 Units Available
The Row
25426 98th Ave S, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,105
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
800 sqft
The Row is a unique, rural community in the Puget Sound region. The one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature stunning Mt. Rainier views, patios, garbage disposals, dishwashers and bathtubs. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified
Fife
2 Units Available
Port Landing at Fife
2715 62nd Avenue East, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Port Landing at Fife in Fife. View photos, descriptions and more!
