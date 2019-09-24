Amenities

Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Rambler with a private driveway close to JBLM and Freeway access. - Address: 9411 48th Ave E., Tacoma, WA 98446



Quick Feature List:

Bedroom(s): 3

Bathroom(s): 2

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Square Ft: Approx. 1,250

Heating: Electric

Cooling: No

Floor(s): Vinyl and Carpet

Gated Community: No

Available: Now

Animals: No Pets

Rent: $1,795.00

Deposit: $1,750.00

Utilities: $50.00/month for Water

Lease Term: 1 Year

Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net

Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older

Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm

Office Phone: 253.537.6500



Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home with a private driveway close to JBLM and Freeway access.

Large Kitchen

- All White Appliances

- Lots of counterspace

- Plenty of Cabinetry

- Recessed Lighting

Dining Area

- Large Window Offering Natural Lighting

- Hanging Light Fixture

- Access to backyard

Spacious Living Room

- Window offering Natural Lighting

- Flooring: Carpet

3 Bedrooms

- All Bedrooms w/Carpet

2 Bathrooms

- All Bathrooms Nicely Updated

Utility Area

- Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

2 Car Garage

- Extra Storage

Back Yard

- Beautiful Green Space

Front Yard

- Nicely Landscaped

- Plenty of Shrubbery

- Great Curb Appeal



School Information:

To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.



Additional Information:

- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.

- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.

- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.

- This property is on Septic. Rules and regulations will apply.

- Water is paid each month with rent of $50.00. This rate is subject to change each year with notice.

- Tenants are responsible for setting up their own utility accounts for Electricity, Garbage, and Cable.



We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.



If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net

NRB Property Management, LLC

PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387

Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.



No Pets Allowed



