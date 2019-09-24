Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Rambler with a private driveway close to JBLM and Freeway access. - Address: 9411 48th Ave E., Tacoma, WA 98446
Quick Feature List:
Bedroom(s): 3
Bathroom(s): 2
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Square Ft: Approx. 1,250
Heating: Electric
Cooling: No
Floor(s): Vinyl and Carpet
Gated Community: No
Available: Now
Animals: No Pets
Rent: $1,795.00
Deposit: $1,750.00
Utilities: $50.00/month for Water
Lease Term: 1 Year
Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net
Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older
Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm
Office Phone: 253.537.6500
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home with a private driveway close to JBLM and Freeway access.
Large Kitchen
- All White Appliances
- Lots of counterspace
- Plenty of Cabinetry
- Recessed Lighting
Dining Area
- Large Window Offering Natural Lighting
- Hanging Light Fixture
- Access to backyard
Spacious Living Room
- Window offering Natural Lighting
- Flooring: Carpet
3 Bedrooms
- All Bedrooms w/Carpet
2 Bathrooms
- All Bathrooms Nicely Updated
Utility Area
- Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
2 Car Garage
- Extra Storage
Back Yard
- Beautiful Green Space
Front Yard
- Nicely Landscaped
- Plenty of Shrubbery
- Great Curb Appeal
School Information:
To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.
Additional Information:
- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.
- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.
- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.
- This property is on Septic. Rules and regulations will apply.
- Water is paid each month with rent of $50.00. This rate is subject to change each year with notice.
- Tenants are responsible for setting up their own utility accounts for Electricity, Garbage, and Cable.
We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.
If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net
NRB Property Management, LLC
PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387
Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505
All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5036323)