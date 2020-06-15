9405 Canyon Road East - 3

Amenities
Spacious contractor yard available! This yard comes with a 300 sq ft basement office and bathroom! With locking gate and a convenient location, you wont want to miss this one!
WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THIS SPACE?
1. Rent = $1,295/mo (includes utilities)
2. Security Deposit = $1,000
3. First Month's Rent + Security Deposit are due at move-in
WILL I QUALIFY FOR THIS SPACE?
We're looking for at least 4 out of the 5 requirements below:
1. Solid employment for the last 6 months
2. Monthly income of at least 3 times monthly rent
3. 580+ Credit Score
4. Rent paid in full and on time for the last 12 months
5. No evictions in the last 3 years
WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I AM INTERESTED?
The Leasing Agent for this unit is Jess. You can call or text Jess at 253-210-0123.
Hope to hear from you soon!