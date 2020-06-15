All apartments in Summit
Last updated June 15 2020 at 10:30 AM

9405 Canyon Road East - 3

9405 Canyon Road East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9405 Canyon Road East, Summit, WA 98371
Summit

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious contractor yard available! This yard comes with a 300 sq ft basement office and bathroom! With locking gate and a convenient location, you wont want to miss this one!

WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THIS SPACE?
1. Rent = $1,295/mo (includes utilities)
2. Security Deposit = $1,000
3. First Month's Rent + Security Deposit are due at move-in

WILL I QUALIFY FOR THIS SPACE?
We're looking for at least 4 out of the 5 requirements below:
1. Solid employment for the last 6 months
2. Monthly income of at least 3 times monthly rent
3. 580+ Credit Score
4. Rent paid in full and on time for the last 12 months
5. No evictions in the last 3 years

WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I AM INTERESTED?
The Leasing Agent for this unit is Jess. You can call or text Jess at 253-210-0123.

Hope to hear from you soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9405 Canyon Road East - 3 have any available units?
9405 Canyon Road East - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summit, WA.
Is 9405 Canyon Road East - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
9405 Canyon Road East - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9405 Canyon Road East - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 9405 Canyon Road East - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summit.
Does 9405 Canyon Road East - 3 offer parking?
No, 9405 Canyon Road East - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 9405 Canyon Road East - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9405 Canyon Road East - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9405 Canyon Road East - 3 have a pool?
No, 9405 Canyon Road East - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 9405 Canyon Road East - 3 have accessible units?
No, 9405 Canyon Road East - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 9405 Canyon Road East - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9405 Canyon Road East - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9405 Canyon Road East - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9405 Canyon Road East - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
