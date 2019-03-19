All apartments in Summit
Find more places like 10207 64th Avenue Court East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Summit, WA
/
10207 64th Avenue Court East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 10:00 PM

10207 64th Avenue Court East

10207 64th Avenue Court East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10207 64th Avenue Court East, Summit, WA 98373
Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Puyallup! This spacious floor plan features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. End the day relaxing inside by the cozy fireplace or outside on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10207 64th Avenue Court East have any available units?
10207 64th Avenue Court East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summit, WA.
What amenities does 10207 64th Avenue Court East have?
Some of 10207 64th Avenue Court East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10207 64th Avenue Court East currently offering any rent specials?
10207 64th Avenue Court East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10207 64th Avenue Court East pet-friendly?
Yes, 10207 64th Avenue Court East is pet friendly.
Does 10207 64th Avenue Court East offer parking?
No, 10207 64th Avenue Court East does not offer parking.
Does 10207 64th Avenue Court East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10207 64th Avenue Court East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10207 64th Avenue Court East have a pool?
No, 10207 64th Avenue Court East does not have a pool.
Does 10207 64th Avenue Court East have accessible units?
No, 10207 64th Avenue Court East does not have accessible units.
Does 10207 64th Avenue Court East have units with dishwashers?
No, 10207 64th Avenue Court East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10207 64th Avenue Court East have units with air conditioning?
No, 10207 64th Avenue Court East does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAParkland, WASouth Hill, WAEdgewood, WAFife, WAFrederickson, WASpanaway, WA
Sumner, WAMilton, WAFife Heights, WAGraham, WAPacific, WAUniversity Place, WABonney Lake, WALakeland North, WADes Moines, WAWollochet, WASteilacoom, WAGig Harbor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College