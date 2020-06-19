All apartments in Steilacoom
Steilacoom, WA
2855 Chambers Bay Drive
2855 Chambers Bay Drive

2855 Chambers Bay Drive · (253) 531-1010
Location

2855 Chambers Bay Drive, Steilacoom, WA 98388

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2855 Chambers Bay Drive · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2735 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed Home With Sound Views!! 2855 Chambers Bay Dr Steilacoom!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom house with Sound Views in Desired Neighborhood. Great room with gas log lighter fireplace, vaulted ceilings, seperated dining room! Large kitchen area, Great for entertaining. Formal living room is bright with lots of large windows and natural lighting. Master bath suite with soaking tub. Deck in the backyard for entertaining. First $2350, Last $23500 & Deposit $2350 required upon move in. App $50. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED!!

Property currently has a tenant in the home. Please do not disturb the tenants! You are welcome and encouraged to drive through the neighborhood to see the house from the outside.

If you are wanting to apply to rent the home, please visit our website at www.bci-properties.com. Find the house and select "App;y Now".

Please call our office if you have any questions, 253-531-1010.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3342784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 Chambers Bay Drive have any available units?
2855 Chambers Bay Drive has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2855 Chambers Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2855 Chambers Bay Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 Chambers Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2855 Chambers Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Steilacoom.
Does 2855 Chambers Bay Drive offer parking?
No, 2855 Chambers Bay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2855 Chambers Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2855 Chambers Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 Chambers Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 2855 Chambers Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2855 Chambers Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 2855 Chambers Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 Chambers Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2855 Chambers Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2855 Chambers Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2855 Chambers Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
