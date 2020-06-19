2855 Chambers Bay Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed Home With Sound Views!! 2855 Chambers Bay Dr Steilacoom!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom house with Sound Views in Desired Neighborhood. Great room with gas log lighter fireplace, vaulted ceilings, seperated dining room! Large kitchen area, Great for entertaining. Formal living room is bright with lots of large windows and natural lighting. Master bath suite with soaking tub. Deck in the backyard for entertaining. First $2350, Last $23500 & Deposit $2350 required upon move in. App $50. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED!!



Property currently has a tenant in the home. Please do not disturb the tenants! You are welcome and encouraged to drive through the neighborhood to see the house from the outside.



If you are wanting to apply to rent the home, please visit our website at www.bci-properties.com. Find the house and select "App;y Now".



Please call our office if you have any questions, 253-531-1010.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3342784)