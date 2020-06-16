All apartments in Spokane Valley
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1324 N Best

1324 North Best Road · (509) 869-3721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1324 North Best Road, Spokane Valley, WA 99216
Veradale

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1324 N Best · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1324 N Best Available 06/16/20 $2,000- 4 Bd / 2 Ba Home in Spokane Valley Near Valley Mall - This 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home is located in the Spokane Valley near the Spokane Valley Mall, I-90 and shopping areas!

Split level entry with two (2) bedrooms upstairs and two (2) bedrooms downstairs. Each floor has one (1) bathroom. Total of approximately 2,200 sq. ft.
The kitchen features updated cabinets, granite counter tops, sleek stainless steel appliances, island bar, as well as a large space for a dining set. There is an attached 2 car garage and RV parking. Backyard is fully fenced in and includes a fire-pit
House also includes central AC/Heat, and sprinkler system in the front yard.

Tenant Responsible for all utilities and all yard work.
Up to two (2) pets with one time fee of $300.00 each.

Professionally Managed by Guenther Property Management
Contact 509.869.3721 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5053612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 N Best have any available units?
1324 N Best has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1324 N Best have?
Some of 1324 N Best's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 N Best currently offering any rent specials?
1324 N Best isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 N Best pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 N Best is pet friendly.
Does 1324 N Best offer parking?
Yes, 1324 N Best does offer parking.
Does 1324 N Best have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 N Best does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 N Best have a pool?
No, 1324 N Best does not have a pool.
Does 1324 N Best have accessible units?
No, 1324 N Best does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 N Best have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 N Best does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 N Best have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1324 N Best has units with air conditioning.
