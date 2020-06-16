Amenities

1324 N Best Available 06/16/20 $2,000- 4 Bd / 2 Ba Home in Spokane Valley Near Valley Mall - This 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home is located in the Spokane Valley near the Spokane Valley Mall, I-90 and shopping areas!



Split level entry with two (2) bedrooms upstairs and two (2) bedrooms downstairs. Each floor has one (1) bathroom. Total of approximately 2,200 sq. ft.

The kitchen features updated cabinets, granite counter tops, sleek stainless steel appliances, island bar, as well as a large space for a dining set. There is an attached 2 car garage and RV parking. Backyard is fully fenced in and includes a fire-pit

House also includes central AC/Heat, and sprinkler system in the front yard.



Tenant Responsible for all utilities and all yard work.

Up to two (2) pets with one time fee of $300.00 each.



Professionally Managed by Guenther Property Management

Contact 509.869.3721 to schedule a showing.



